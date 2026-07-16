BGU Commences Eastern India’s First KPMG Co-designed MBA in Business Analytics

July 16; Bhubaneswar : Birla Global University (BGU), a premier university, hosted the Commencement Day Program for its first batch of Master of Business Administration in Business Analytics (2026-28). The occasion also observed the Commencement Ceremony of the 2026–28 MBA batch at BGU. Remarkably, Birla Global University is the first university in Eastern India to offer a two-year MBA in Business Analytics, co-designed and co-delivered with KPMG in India. The objective is to provide students with the most experiential learning opportunities.

The event was graced by Gaurav Sharma, Senior Vice President, SolarSquare – a Leadership Speaker and Alumni of IIT Bombay and IIM Kozhikode (Gold Medallist) as the Chief Guest and Narayanan Ramaswamy, Partner & National Leader, Education & Skill Development, KPMG India, as a Guest of Honour in the presence of Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, Vice Chancellor, BGU; Prof. P. Nayak, Dean, Birla School of Management, BGU; and Tanmay Kumar Pattanayak, Registrar, BGU along with faculty members, staff, alumni, and students.

In his Commencement day address, Gaurav Sharma said, “Every challenge is an opportunity to grow. My greatest lessons came from overcoming problems. Look beyond the obvious and keep learning.”

Speaking on the occasion, Narayanan Ramaswamy said, “Practical learning is different from textbook learning. Connect your experiences with your learning, embrace technology, stay curious, and pursue purpose-driven work.”

Addressing the new batch of students, Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, Vice-Chancellor, Birla Global University, remarked, “An institution is built collectively by its students, alumni, faculty, and stakeholders. As you grow, the institution grows with you.”

Prof. P. Nayak, Dean, Birla School of Management, BGU, said, “Stay focused on learning. Keep your abilities, attitude, and actions right, and success will follow. We are here to support you throughout your journey.”

The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Snigdha Mohapatra, Coordinator of the MBA programme.

The Commencement Day formally welcomed students to the MBA and the inaugural MBA in Business Analytics programmes for the 2026–28 academic session. As part of the induction, the university will organise a 15-day orientation and immersion programme beginning July 17, aimed at familiarising students with academic expectations, industry practices and campus life.

The launch of the new academic session, along with the introduction of the MBA in Business Analytics programme, reflects Birla Global University’s commitment to nurturing responsible, future-ready business leaders equipped with the knowledge, skills and industry exposure required to succeed in an increasingly dynamic global business environment.