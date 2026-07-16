Infrastructure Push to Accelerate Greater Noida West’s Next Growth Phase as Shahberi Double-Decker Flyover Takes Shape

July 16: The proposed Rs 900-crore Shahberi Double-Decker Flyover would certainly come out as a revolutionary infrastructure project in the Greater Noida West area, which would further help increase the area’s connectivity and strengthen its reputation as one of the fastest growing real estate markets in the National Capital Region. Being the first double-decked flyover in the city, the project would link Eteda Roundabout located on 130 metre road to Crossings Republik.

Designed to decongest the heavily trafficked Shahberi corridor, the flyover is expected to significantly improve mobility between Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad and Delhi. Although no official travel-time reduction has been announced, the project is expected to ease daily traffic bottlenecks and create a more efficient transport network for the rapidly growing residential catchment.

In addition to all that, the construction of the flyover is a natural fit with the various landmark infrastructure projects that are changing the face of the area, which include the functioning Noida International Airport, the Gaur Chowk underpass, the upgrading of 130-metre road, and the planned metro connectivity. Together, they will ensure that there is a strong multimodal transport system created in the region.

Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group, said, “This is a much-awaited and welcome development for Greater Noida West. This project will enhance connectivity across the entire Greater Noida West region and directly benefit Gaur City, which is home to more than 5 lakh residents. Direct connectivity to NH-24 has been a long-standing requirement. It will make travel more convenient for thousands of daily commuters. We sincerely appreciate and thank the Government for taking this important decision. Infrastructure projects like these improve the everyday experience of residents and strengthen Greater Noida West’s position as one of NCR’s most preferred residential destinations.” Commenting on the development, Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, said, “The Shahberi Double Decker Flyover project is yet another milestone in the infrastructural development of Greater Noida West. The connectivity to NH-9, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and other important locations in NCR through this flyover will provide convenience to commuters and increase the appeal of the place for users and investors alike. The project along with Jewar airport and other infrastructural developments going on will add to the reputation of Greater Noida West as one of the most desirable residential destinations in NCR.” Sharing similar views, Mr. Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group, said, “Infrastructure-driven development has been the key driving force that has made Greater Noida West flourish within a span of just ten years. Construction of the double-decker flyover is expected to improve connectivity not only but will also help facilitate future growth in terms of residential and commercial establishments. This kind of development instils buyers’ confidence and helps increase property prices in the Noida market segment.” Adding to the industry perspective, Manoj Kumar Garg, Chairman, Northwind Estates, said, “Integrated infrastructure will be the driver of growth for the real estate sector in the West part of Greater Noida. The Shahberi Double-Decker Flyover along with the Jewar Airport and proposed metros will contribute towards the making of Greater Noida a more accessible region in the near future, thus making it a good place for investments in the long term.” Salil Kumar, Director, Marketing & Business Management, CRC Group, said, “The proposed Shahberi Double-Decker Flyover is a significant infrastructure initiative that will further strengthen Greater Noida West’s connectivity and urban ecosystem. By providing seamless access to key corridors such as NH-9, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Crossings Republik and Greater Noida, the project is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve commuting efficiency for thousands of residents. Infrastructure has been the biggest driver of Greater Noida West’s growth, and every major connectivity upgrade has enhanced the region’s residential appeal and investment potential. With a rapidly expanding population and growing social infrastructure, projects like these are essential to supporting sustainable urban development. The flyover will not only improve mobility but also reinforce Greater Noida West’s emergence as one of NCR’s fastest-growing and best-connected residential destinations.”

With infrastructure investments gathering pace across Noida and Greater Noida, industry stakeholders believe the Shahberi Double-Decker Flyover will become another catalyst for the region’s next phase of growth. Improved connectivity is expected to boost residential demand, commercial development, property values and investor confidence, reinforcing Greater Noida West’s status as one of NCR’s most promising real estate destinations.