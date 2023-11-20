BIMTECH’s 3rd PRISM 2023 Concludes with Insightful Closing Remarks by IIM Nagpur Director, Education Advisor to the Chief Minister of the UP Government

November 20th, 2023; Greater Noida: Birla Institute of Management Technology successfully hosted the ‘3rd PRISM 2023 INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE’ from November 17th to 19th. The conference explored the challenges of leadership, digitalization, and sustainability under the theme “Reimagining the Future of Business: The Challenges of Leadership, Digitalization, and Sustainability.”

The ceremony concluded with the Dr. Pritam Singh Award Ceremony and Valedictory Function, featuring distinguished personalities, including Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum; Prof. D P Singh, Education Advisor to the Chief Minister, UP Government; Mr. P Dwarkanath, President of PRISM; Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur; Prof. Dr. C Rajkumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, Haryana; and Prof. H Chaturvedi, Director of BIMTECH.

Dr. Pritam Singh Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 is conferred upon Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum, EC-NAAC, and NBA. Dr. Pritam Singh Transformational Leader Award 2023 is conferred upon Prof. Dr. C Rajkumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal University, Haryana.

Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur remarked, “During the 3rd PRISM conference in 2023, we observed active participation from a diverse array of esteemed individuals, including seasoned educators, scholars, and professionals deeply immersed in the field of education. Their collective engagement added immense value to the conference, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and insights.”

Prof. H Chaturvedi, Director of BIMTECH, stated, “During the three-day conference, we learned one important thing: if you do good things in life, help others, take care of your pupils, people will never forget you, even if you depart from this world.” He further illustrated this principle through the example of Dr. Pritam Singh, emphasizing his roles as an educator, thought leader, and administrator.

The 3rd PRISM 2023 INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors and partners. Adani Enterprises and Union Bank of India played pivotal roles as Gold Sponsors, while Executive Access contributed as Silver Sponsors. The international conference also received valuable support from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS), Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems & Management (VVISM), and Siva Sivani Institute of Management (SSIM) as Bronze Sponsors.

Recognizing the significance of the conference, ICSSR (Indian Council for Social Science Research) and the Ministry of Education provided grant support. The media presence was amplified through the collaboration with Business World as the Media Partner and the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) joined as a Partner, contributing to the success of the international conference.