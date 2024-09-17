Department of Student Affairs, Manipal Academy of Higher Education MAHE, Launches Life Skills Course for Students

Manipal, 17th September 2024: The Department of Student Affairs at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched a comprehensive “Life Skills Course” for students, meeting the mandatory requirements set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for Higher Education Institutions. This innovative course aims to equip students with crucial life skills that will foster both their personal and professional growth.

The launch event was honored by the presence of MAHE’s Honorable Vice Chancellor, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, who officially launched the course. Also gracing the occasion were the Registrar, Dr. P. Giridhar Kini; Pro-Vice Chancellors, Dr. Narayan Sabhahit and Dr. Sharath Rao K; and Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Raviraja N.S.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education said, “Lifelong learning extends far beyond the boundaries of academic success; it encompasses the development of essential skills and the cultivation of resilience that empower students to navigate all facets of life effectively. The newly launched Life Skills Course at MAHE embodies this philosophy, reinforcing our dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals. By providing students with practical tools and knowledge, we prepare them not only for their professional careers but also for the personal challenges they will encounter. This course stands as a reflection of MAHE’s ongoing commitment to holistic education, ensuring our students are equipped to face the future with confidence and adaptability.” Dr. Geetha Maiya, Director of Student Affairs, extended a warm welcome to the gathering. The event also saw the presence of Deputy Directors Prof. Roshan David, Dr. Rashmi Yogesh Pai, and Dr. Arvind Pandey. Dr. Manoj Kumar Nagasampige, Director of Online Education at MAHE, provided an insightful demonstration of the Learning Management System (LMS) through which the Life Skills Course will be delivered. As an online course, it is accessible to all MAHE students, ensuring broad participation and engagement. The Directorate of Online Education was instrumental in facilitating the recording of these sessions.

The event witnessed active participation from student representatives, Heads of Institutions (HOIs), resource persons, and invitees across MAHE’s four campuses. Dr. Rayan served as the Master of Ceremonies, contributing to the seamless flow of the program.

By launching this Life Skills Course, MAHE reaffirms its dedication to holistic student development, empowering students with practical knowledge and skills essential for successfully navigating both academic and real-world challenges.