Gillco International School Celebrates Aameen’s Remarkable National Victory in Eduventiva’s Beyond Perceptions Quiz

November 09, 2024 : Gillco International School is proud to announce the remarkable achievement of our student, Aameen, who recently participated in the national-level online quiz competition, “Beyond Perceptions,” conducted by Eduventiva Global Pvt. Ltd. The quiz, which was held at National Level, attracted over 137 participants from various regions of the country. Among these participants, Aameen of Class XI scored an outstanding 100%, securing top honors in the quiz.

The quiz was based on the visionary series of Eduventiva, which explores unexplored realms of human understanding, challenges conventional norms, and encourages innovative thinking. Aameen’s exceptional performance demonstrates not only her knowledge but also her ability to think critically and embrace the unknown traits that are integral to the development of a well-rounded, global perspective.

Dr. Kritika Kaushal, School Principal, quoted “I am immensely proud of Aameen’s achievement in the ‘Beyond Perceptions’ quiz. This victory is a testament to the commitment, curiosity, and intellectual capabilities of our students. At Gillco International School, we encourage our students to explore new ideas and challenge traditional boundaries, and Aameen’s performance exemplifies the spirit of excellence that we strive to nurture in all our learners.”