IMS-DIA Students Explore National Handicrafts & Handlooms Museum

Noida, 29th August 2025: Students of IMS-Design & Innovation Academy (IMS-DIA), Sector-62, Noida, undertook an educational visit to the National Handicrafts & Handlooms Museum, New Delhi. The primary objective of this visit was to provide students with in-depth knowledge of India’s art, handicrafts, and handloom traditions.

During the visit, the students explored a wide range of exhibits, including crafts, textiles, folk art, and tribal creations displayed at the museum. They gained valuable insights into the rich traditions, diversity, and cultural heritage preserved by Indian artisans.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Shilpi Gupta, CMD of IMS-DIA, emphasized that Indian art and crafts are priceless symbols of our cultural heritage. She said, “Such educational visits not only connect students with traditions and heritage but also inspire them to create their own creative identity in the world of design and innovation.”

Professor (Dr.) Vikas Dhawan, Director General of IMS Noida, highlighted that educational visits go beyond bookish learning, providing students with practical exposure and enhancing their overall understanding of India’s art and culture. He added that such experiences contribute significantly to students’ holistic growth and creative outlook.

Professor (Dr.) M.K.V. Nair, Dean of IMS-DIA, remarked that this academic visit introduced students to the depth of Indian art and crafts while motivating them to think in the direction of modern design and innovation. He further stated that in today’s competitive global scenario, such experiences boost students’ confidence and enrich their creativity with new dimensions.