Our Universities Must Feature Among the Best Globally: His Excellency Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana

Hyderabad, August 29, 2025 — His Excellency Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana, inaugurated the National Conference on “India @ 2047” today at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad. The one-day event was organized by the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) and brought together over 200 thought leaders, educators, researchers, and policy-makers.

Key dignitaries present at the conference included: Dr. M. R. Jayaram, President EPSI & Chancellor, Ramiah University; Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President, EPSI; Dr. H. Chaturvedi, Alternate President, EPSI; Dr. Veda Prakash Mishra, Senior Vice President, EPSI; Prof. V Balasikta Reddy, Chairman, Telegana Council of Higher Education; Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor, Anurag University; Dr Rangarajan Mahalakshmi K, Chairperson Vel Tech Deemed to be University; Mr. Nirmalya Pal, Co-founder of Campusutra.com and Debrin Synergy; Dr. V Jayashree, Dean & Director at Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems And Management, Hyderabad and over 200 educators, professors, researchers, and institutional leaders participated in this landmark event, all committed to reshaping the future of Indian higher education.

In his address, the Hon’ble Governor emphasized the crucial role of higher education in realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047, as envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

“This is an important gathering of thought leaders, educators, and nation-builders,” he said. “As we look ahead to India’s centenary of independence, the role of higher education becomes more pivotal than ever.” Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the Governor remarked, “Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in man.” He stressed that universities must not merely function as knowledge factories, but as sanctuaries that nurture the inner potential of India’s youth.

India currently has over 1,100 universities and nearly 45 million students, making it one of the largest higher education ecosystems in the world. However, the Governor noted, “Our task is not just expansion, but transformation—towards quality, innovation, inclusivity, and global competitiveness.”

Highlighting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a transformative roadmap, he noted its emphasis on multidisciplinary learning, digital transformation, skill development, and global engagement.

His Excellency outlined five key focus areas for transforming higher education: Global Competitiveness: Elevating Indian universities to global ranks through cutting-edge research and international collaborations.

Skill Development & Employability: Aligning curricula with industry needs and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset.

Equity & Inclusivity: Ensuring access to quality education for all, regardless of gender, background, or geography.

Research & Innovation: Turning universities into engines of innovation across sectors like industry, agriculture, and healthcare.

Value-based Education: Instilling ethics, values, and national consciousness alongside academic and technical training.

“As Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan once said, ‘The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.’ This is the ideal we must strive for,” the Governor said.

The Governor also praised Hyderabad as a shining example of how education, technology, and innovation can transform a region into a global hub. Telangana, he noted, has built a reputation for nurturing world-class institutions and cutting-edge research ecosystems.

Two key sessions structured the day’s deliberations: Session I: Re-imagining Indian Higher Education for Global Competitiveness and Session II: Empowering Institutions for India @ 2047

“These two themes—competitiveness and empowerment—are the twin pillars that will guide India’s higher education journey,” the Governor told the audience.

EPSI, the organizer of the event, was established with the objective of promoting, expanding, and developing the education sector in India. It works closely with government and other stakeholders to resolve critical challenges in higher education.