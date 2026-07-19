India Shines at International Olympiads: Narayana Students Win 2 Gold & 2 Silver Medals

Narayana Schools students have once again made India proud by bringing home two Gold Medals and two Silver Medals at the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2026 and the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026, reaffirming the institution’s leadership in nurturing world-class scientific talent and strengthening India’s presence on the global scientific stage.

Representing India on the global stage, Narayana students delivered an exceptional performance across two of the world’s most prestigious international science competitions. At the International Biology Olympiad held in Vilnius, Lithuania, Narayana students won one Gold Medal and two Silver Medals,

while at the International Chemistry Olympiad in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Narayana student Sandeep Kuchi added another Gold Medal, taking Narayana’s tally to two Gold Medals and two Silver Medals.

Narayana’s International Olympiad Achievers at the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2026:

• Bhavyaa Gunwal – Gold Medal

• Anmol Kumar – Silver Medal

• Nishit Kalani – Silver Medal

Three of the four members of Team India at the International Biology Olympiad were Narayana students. The Olympiad witnessed participation from 307 students representing 78 countries, with contestants undergoing six hours of practical laboratory assessments and theoretical examinations. Team India delivered an outstanding performance, securing one Gold Medal and three Silver Medals.

Narayana’s Medalist at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026:

• Sandeep Kuchi – Gold Medal

At the International Chemistry Olympiad, Team India achieved a historic clean sweep by winning four Gold Medals, with Narayana student Sandeep Kuchi once again bringing glory to the country. This marks his second consecutive Gold Medal at the International Chemistry Olympiad, having also won Gold at the 57th IChO 2025 held in Dubai.

Adding to these remarkable international accomplishments, Sandeep Kuchi secured All India Rank (AIR) 5 in JEE Advanced 2026, while Bhavyaa Gunwal secured All India Rank (AIR) 71 in NEET-UG 2026, highlighting the exceptional academic calibre of Narayana students across international Olympiads and India’s toughest competitive examinations.

Bhavyaa’s latest triumph crowns an extraordinary international journey. She had earlier won a Silver Medal at the International Biology Olympiad 2025 in the Philippines and a Gold Medal at the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2024 in Romania. Beyond academics, she actively mentors underprivileged children through an NGO that provides free education to talented students across India.

Similarly, Sandeep has demonstrated remarkable consistency on the global stage by winning back-to-back Gold Medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad in 2025 and 2026, establishing himself among India’s finest young chemistry talents.

These achievements come just days after Shresth Suraiya, a Narayana Schools student, won a Gold Medal at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 held in Bucaramanga, Colombia. Together, these outstanding performances have taken Narayana’s medal tally over the past week to three Gold Medals and two Silver Medals across the world’s premier Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Olympiads, further underscoring the institution’s excellence in scientific education.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sharani Ponguru, Director, Narayana Educational Institutions, said:

“We are immensely proud of our students for winning two Gold Medals and two Silver Medals at the International Biology and Chemistry Olympiads 2026. These achievements reflect the dedication of our students, the unwavering commitment of our faculty, and the strength of Narayana’s academic ecosystem.

The success of Sandeep Kuchi, Bhavyaa Gunwal, Anmol Kumar, and Nishit Kalani, coming just days after Shresth Suraiya’s Gold Medal at the International Physics Olympiad, marks an extraordinary week for Narayana Schools. Their accomplishments reaffirm our commitment to nurturing scientific excellence through strong fundamentals, structured mentoring, and a culture of innovation, inspiring students to dream bigger and represent India with distinction on the global stage.”

The exceptional performances of Sandeep Kuchi, Bhavyaa Gunwal, Anmol Kumar, Nishit Kalani, and Shresth Suraiya further reinforce Narayana Schools’ enduring legacy of excellence in international Olympiads and competitive examinations. For over 47 years, Narayana’s pillars of Experience, Expertise, and Empathy have empowered students to achieve their Olympiad dreams and excel on the global stage because, at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.