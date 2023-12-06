Jessica Khan’s Newly Released The Gifted Sleep Paralysis

Baker, LA, December 06, 2023 –“The Gifted Sleep Paralysis”: a gripping narrative that offers readers thrill. “The Gifted Sleep Paralysis” is the creation of published author, Jessica Khan.

Khan shares, “Ever since Sara was a little girl, she always had these experiments with sleep paralysis, thinking she was cursed, and no one understood her. She kept her feelings hidden from her family and friends. Then she met this deacon, Ken, who showed her how to use something she thought was a curse as a gift.

“The world they know is coming to an end, so they form a small group with people just like her to try and save the world from ending; but with her fear, doubt, and the death of a loved one, it seems too impossible to achieve.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Khan’s new book will captivate the imagination as readers picture themselves facing chilling visions and unexpected purpose.

Consumers can purchase “The Gifted Sleep Paralysis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.