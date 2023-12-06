Ranger Retail Partners Bring Happy Beauty Co., from Sally Beauty, to North Texas

Dallas, TX, December 06, 2023 –Ranger Retail Partners, a Dallas-based company specializing in retail and restaurant tenant representation throughout the country, announces they have represented Happy Beauty Co., a new concept by Sally’s Beauty, in the rollout of four new concept stores in North Texas. Opened locations – the first wave of new stores in Frisco, Fort Worth, Mansfield, and Mesquite.

Mike Berndt of Ranger Retail Partners explained, “Happy Beauty Co. is redefining affordable beauty with fresh, new, brick-and-mortar destinations where shoppers can find the look they want for a whole lot less. We are proud to continue our long-time relationship with Sally Beauty as we continue to assist Happy Beauty Co. open stores for business.”

Spinning off from the successful Sally’s Beauty, Happy Beauty Co. is poised to revolutionize the beauty industry by offering an extensive range of more than 7,000 products from 80 global brands with the majority priced under $10. Shoppers can explore a broad selection of products, from makeup, skincare, and hair care to fragrances, bath and body care products, and nail care items.

Geoff Henrion of Ranger Retail Partners added, “Our clients rely on our extensive experience to find the right locations, negotiate the best deal and open for business in a timely manner. That is what we do.”