K. Paul Thomas Conferred Doctorate by VELS University

Chennai, 19.09.2025: Dr. K. Paul Thomas, Founder, ESAF Group of Social Enterprises, and Managing Director & CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank, was conferred the Academic Doctorate by VELS University, Chennai for his research on ‘Influence of Social Entrepreneurship on Socio-economic Transformation and Sustainable Development by Small Finance Banks’, guided by Dr. G. Rajini, Professor and Director – MoUs, School of Management Studies, VISTAS, Pallavaram, Chennai. The Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal, presented the degree to Dr. Thomas during a ceremony organised at the university campus. The convocation was attended by faculty members, university officials, students, and other dignitaries.

Dr. Thomas’s pioneering efforts in establishing ESAF in 1992 and the subsequent socio-economic activities of the organisation have been instrumental in shaping inclusive finance in India. The ESAF founder’s leadership has extended beyond banking, as he also serves as the Chairman of Sa-Dhan, while being an active board member of institutions such as the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN). He previously held the position of Chairman of the CII, Kerala Chapter, and served as the President of the Thrissur Management Association. His work reflects a strong commitment to both institutional growth and social good, integrating economic progress with community welfare.