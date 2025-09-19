La Pink Expands Quick Commerce Presence with Launch on Blinkit

La Pink, India’s first beauty brand with 100% Microplastic Free formulations, is now live on Blinkit, one of the country’s leading quick commerce platforms. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey to make clean, effective, and sustainable skincare more accessible than ever.

With consumers increasingly turning to quick commerce for everyday essentials, La Pink’s partnership with Blinkit ensures that the products are now just a few taps away and delivered within 10 minutes. Customers can explore and purchase La Pink’s wide selection of products, including its best-selling face washes, moisturizers, serums, creams, and perfumes directly through the Blinkit app, making skincare shopping more convenient and instant.

Speaking about the launch, Nitin Jain, Founder, La Pink, said:“At La Pink, our mission has always been to provide safe, effective, and sustainable personal care solutions without compromising on quality. Partnering with Blinkit allows us to reach consumers faster, catering to their demand for instant access to everyday essentials. Quick commerce is reshaping how people shop, and we are excited to be part of this retail evolution by ensuring our products are readily available when and where customers need them.”

The launch on Blinkit further strengthens La Pink’s omnichannel presence. Alongside its growing offline retail footprint and established presence across leading e-commerce platforms, this expansion into quick commerce highlights the brand’s commitment to meeting the evolving preferences of modern consumers. The partnership also supports La Pink’s vision of promoting clean beauty choices by offering dermatologically tested, 100% Microplastic Free formulations that are safe for the skin and body.