Kristy Weaver’s New Book, What Did You Call Me – is a Series of Insults and Funny Names

Fate, TX, November 21, 2023 –Fulton Books author Kristy Weaver, who resides in the greater Dallas area with her husband and two daughters, has completed her most recent book, “What Did You Call Me?”: a hilarious collection of names and insults that children come up with when using their imaginations to express their frustrations with others. As a longtime lover of reading, author Kristy Weaver has always dreamed of writing and publishing her own books. As she and her husband raised their daughters, they were constantly laughing at the creative names they would be called by their children; thus, the basis for this book was formed.

Inside this book you will go on a journey showcasing the creativity of kids: highlighting how a child’s vibrant imagination and inventiveness can soar by simply expressing their emotions. “A buffalo, boo-doo, you old chicken soup…” writes Weaver. “Come check out this book filled with slights and jabs created by real-life kids that aren’t really insults at all.” Written lyrically with vibrant, colorful illustrations, all insults used in this book were created by actual kids – you will enjoy it from the first page.

Aside from reading, loves to bake, watch baking shows, work out reluctantly, make good memories, have fun, and be involved in her daughters’ lives.

