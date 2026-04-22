LMET International School Celebrates Strong CBSE Class X Results 2025–26

Kolkata, Apr 22: LMET International School has announced an outstanding performance in the CBSE Class X Results for the academic year 2025–26, with multiple students achieving scores above 90%, reflecting the institution’s consistent academic excellence and holistic learning approach.

Leading the cohort, Maria Nawar secured an impressive 97.8%, followed by Rupabrata Sinha with 96.2%. Asik Ekbal and Soukarjya Sarkar both scored 96%, while Supratim Karmakar achieved 95%. Other high performers include Ayushman Das with 94.4% and Labib Ahmed with 94%.

Several other students also crossed the 90% benchmark, underscoring the school’s focus on academic rigor, personalized mentoring, and all-round development.

Located in Bairgachhi, Berhampore, the school continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading CBSE institution in Murshidabad, known for its disciplined environment and student-centric approach.

Commenting on the achievement, Prakash Ghosh, Chairman of LMET International School, said:

“This achievement is not just about marks; it reflects perseverance, discipline, and belief. Our students have shown that excellence is built every day. I congratulate our students, teachers, and parents who have contributed to this success. At LMET, we aim to nurture responsible and confident individuals ready to lead the future.”

The results reaffirm LMET International School’s commitment to academic excellence and its continued efforts to inspire students to achieve higher standards in education and personal growth.