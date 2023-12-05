AmEuro Construction Announces Major Iron Pipe Replacement Project at Limetree Beach Resort

Sarasota, FL, December 05, 2023 –AmEuro Construction, a leading construction company, has announced the commencement of a significant pipe replacement project at the illustrious Limetree Beach Resort in Sarasota, Florida on Lido Key.

Beginning December 9, 2023, the project involves a comprehensive replacement of all cast-iron pipes in the resort with Schedule 40 solid core PVC pipes. The scope covers a total of 67 units at the resort, including two public laundry rooms and restrooms, and is estimated to significantly enhance the property’s plumbing system, thereby enhancing the comfort and satisfaction of the resort’s guests.

AmEuro Construction has demonstrated substantial expertise in this domain, having executed cast-iron pipe replacement projects in various condominiums here in the Suncoast. The company is renowned for its thorough processes, swift service, and exceptional focus on transparency.

“We are very excited to have been awarded this project. It will be challenging with tight timelines, but are committed, prepped and ready to go,” said Lee Upshaw, Founder & CEO of AmEuro Construction. “Within three months, we will turn the property back over to the owners so they can get back to enjoying life here on the Suncoast. We have truly been blessed to have the clients trust us with this unbelievable asset.”

The process, meticulously designed to minimize disruption, includes initial camera and trace work, removal and replacement of pipes, and necessary drywall and tile work, among others.

AmEuro Construction will also provide regular updates and detailed reports to the resort, including video footage of the work performed and a clear marking of the lines.

This project aligns with AmEuro’s mission of treating each job as if it were their own. With this undertaking, the company reaffirms its commitment to providing top-tier construction services while preserving the resort’s aesthetic appeal and functionality.