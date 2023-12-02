Nancy S. Thomas’s Newly Released Timothy the Tree-Climbing Turtle

Cosby, TN, December 02, 2023 — “Timothy the Tree-Climbing Turtle”: a charming adventure with a happy ending. “Timothy the Tree-Climbing Turtle” is the creation of published author, Nancy S. Thomas, a dedicated wife who recently retired after fifty years serving in nursing.

Thomas shares, “Timothy was an ordinary turtle who was not happy with living life on the ground in a forest. He saw the squirrels in the trees, birds flying above him, and other creatures up high. He wanted to see what they saw, so he decided to climb a tree. Wait till you see what happened!”