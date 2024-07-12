Registration for the CREST Mental Math Olympiad (CMMO) is Open Now

CREST Olympiads (World’s Most Innovative Online Olympiad Exams) is excited to announce the opening of registration for the Mental Math Olympiad. The competition is specifically for school students. This international exam is open to students in grades 1-12. Students from over 60+ countries and 5000+ schools participate to test their logical skills, aptitude, and ability to perform mathematical operations quickly without a calculator. The exam is conducted in partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and Manthan.

The Mental Math Olympiad provides a unique chance for students to compete on an international stage, testing their mathematical skills in a challenging and engaging format. By participating, students not only improve their math skills but also gain confidence and experience in tackling complex problems.

Why Participate in the Mental Math Olympiad?

Participating in the CMMO offers numerous benefits:

Enhanced Mathematical Skills: The competition focuses on improving students’ ability to perform mathematical operations quickly and accurately.

Logical and Analytical Thinking: The questions are designed to test and enhance a student’s logical and analytical skills.

Global Recognition: Students have a unique opportunity for examination and gain knowledge of their global status by participating with students from around the globe.

Exam Dates

Registration Deadline: July 20, 2024

Level 1 Exam: July 24th-25th, 2024

Level 2 Exam: August 23rd, 2024

The exam will be conducted both online and offline, allowing students to participate from their homes or schools. This gives a practical and flexible examination platform.

How to Register

The registration process for the Mental Math Olympiad is simple. Students can register through their school or individually via the official CREST Olympiads website. The exam is objective, consisting of multiple-choice questions, and is held online to ensure accessibility for all participants.

Prepare for the Olympiad

Students need to focus on improving their mental math skills, practice through example questions, and understand fundamental concepts in mathematics to be ready for the CMMO. The study materials and previous exam papers that CREST Olympiads offer can be helpful for preparation.

Awards and Prizes

Students who excel in the CREST Mental Math Olympiad are recognized and rewarded for their achievements. The awards include:

Gift Vouchers, Achiever’s Trophies, and Merit Certificates for International Ranks 1-3

Medals and Merit Certificates for the top 10% of students

Merit Certificates for the top 25% of students

‘Honorable Mention’ Digital Certificates for the top 25-50% of students

Digital Participation Certificates for all participants

These awards aim to motivate students to make an effort for excellence and to recognize their hard work and dedication.

Exam Fee

For grades KG-10 for each exam, the fee is INR 225 for students studying and enrolling from India. For Students who are studying and residing outside of India, it costs them $15(US Dollars).