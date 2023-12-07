Sally Littleton’s Newly Released Ed the Pig

Bellville, OH, December 07, 2023 –“Ed the Pig”: a lighthearted story of adventure on the farm. “Ed the Pig” is the creation of published author, Sally Littleton, a proud wife and mother who enjoys life on the family farm in rural Ohio.

Littleton shares, “You have to be really quick to catch two little pigs! What would you do if you were riding around in your car and two little pigs jumped into the middle of the road? Based on a true story, you will find out what Doug and Sally did when that happened to them. You will read about how they managed to catch them, who stopped to help, and where the little pigs are now.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sally Littleton’s new book will charm young readers as Ed the Pig races his way into their hearts.

Consumers can purchase “Ed the Pig” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.