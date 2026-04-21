University of Wollongong India Opens Applications for Master of Computing

Apr 21(BNP): The University of Wollongong India is currently accepting applications for its Master of Computing (Applied Artificial Intelligence), commencing in July 2026, a future-focused program designed to equip students with advanced expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven technologies.

Designed for students seeking to build specialised capabilities in one of the most transformative areas of technology, the program goes beyond foundational computing by integrating advanced AI concepts with real-world application.

Located in GIFT City – India’s emerging global financial and technology hub – the program offers students the opportunity to learn within a dynamic ecosystem where digital innovation and intelligent systems are shaping the future of industry.

A degree designed for where technology is going – not where it has been

The program enables students to develop the practical and analytical skills required to design intelligent systems, analyse complex datasets, and apply AI-driven solutions across industries. Through a blend of theoretical learning and hands-on experience, students gain the capabilities to drive innovation in areas such as automation, predictive analytics, intelligent decision-making, and emerging digital technologies.

The program structure is designed to provide both depth and flexibility, ensuring students can tailor their learning journey while gaining exposure to real-world challenges.

Course Delivery:

The Master of Computing (Applied Artificial Intelligence) can be completed over 1.5 years of full-time study. A part-time study option is also available, allowing students to progress at a pace that aligns with their professional commitments. Many working professionals opt for this pathway, typically undertaking one to two subjects per trimester while balancing their careers.

Through its industry-relevant curriculum and applied learning approach, the program prepares graduates for careers at the forefront of artificial intelligence and digital transformation in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Entry Requirements: Recognised 3-year Bachelor’s degree in any area. Applicants with other qualifications and substantial relevant professional experience may be considered. Students with a score for a competitive exam, such as CAT, JEE, etc. will also be considered.

Start Date: 03rd August 2026

Application Deadline: 31st July 2026

Duration: 1.5 years

English Language Requirements: Students will need IELTS 6.0 overall, with no less than 6.0 in any component, or a Medium of Instruction letter from their home institute confirming language requirements.

Tuition: AUD 27,900 (18,67,976 INR approx)

Scholarship Details:

High-Achiever Scholarship – 30% off tuition fees for the entire course duration Merit Scholarship – 50% off tuition fees for the first year of study EarlyBird Scholarship – 20% off tuition fees for the first trimester Women Leaders in FinTech, Data Analytics & AI Scholarship: 50% off tuition fees to the top students in the 2026/27 academic year Many more on our website – https://www.uow.edu.au/india/support/scholarships/

Career Outcomes: Graduates of the program can pursue a range of specialist roles, including data analyst, big data specialist, data engineer, data architect, data systems developer, systems analyst, and software solutions architect or developer.