KiVi & Avio Smart Market Stack Advance Agri-Fintech Push to Drive Rural Transformation in Maharashtra

Apr 21(BNP): In a strategic move aimed at accelerating financial inclusion and strengthening rural economies, KiVi (Agrosperity Tech Solutions Private Limited) and Avio Smart Market Stack Limited (ASMS) have initiated groundwork for deploying agri-fintech solutions across key agricultural clusters in Maharashtra.

As part of this initiative, the companies have identified Supa and Patas villages in Pune district as early focus regions, marking the first step under ASMS’s broader Project AVIO Agritech, a platform designed to build integrated, technology-led solutions across agricultural value chains, rural commerce, and financial infrastructure.

Currently, both organizations are undertaking field visits and engaging with local stakeholders including farmers, rural enterprises, and distribution partners to assess on-ground financial needs, operational challenges, and ecosystem gaps. These insights will play a critical role in shaping scalable, data-driven financial solutions in collaboration with banking and institutional partners.

The initiative aims to unlock access to tailored financial services for rural communities by leveraging digital infrastructure, last-mile connectivity, and intelligent data frameworks. Through this approach, KiVi and ASMS seek to enable banking partners to deliver more efficient, accessible, and compliant financial services, while reducing operational complexities and expanding outreach in underserved regions.

Early assessments indicate that agricultural clusters such as Supa and Patas with their strong farming base and relatively organized networks offer significant potential for pilot deployments. The larger vision is to create a seamless interface between financial institutions, rural distribution systems, and agri value chains, ultimately improving productivity, resilience, and economic outcomes for farmers.

Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy M, Head – Agri Tech Business, ASMS, said:

“This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering farmers and rural enterprises through technology-driven solutions. By combining strong on-ground networks with digital innovation, we aim to build scalable models that enhance access and drive sustainable rural growth.”

With agriculture continuing to be a cornerstone of India’s economy, such collaborative agri-fintech initiatives are expected to play a pivotal role in bridging systemic gaps, improving credit access, and enabling inclusive rural growth at scale.