Witty International School Borivali Champions Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations with No-Fire Modak Initiative

Mumbai, August 30, 2025: Witty International School, Borivali, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with a unique initiative titled “Bappa’s Sustainable Feast: No-Fire Community Modak Workshop.” Blending tradition, compassion, and environmental consciousness, students of Grades 7 and 8 took part in a special fireless cooking activity. From rolling modaks to shaping laddoos, they showcased creativity, teamwork, and festive spirit while using wholesome ingredients such as jaggery, dates, coconut, and millet flour.

This thoughtful endeavour showcased not just festive cheer, but also the students’ commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, turning a beloved cultural tradition into a force for community upliftment.

In alignment with the school’s values of giving back to the community, the handmade sweets were carefully packed in biodegradable leaf plates and personally delivered by the School Council to Aaijidevi Care Foundation. The recipients were touched by the students’ gesture, with many expressing joy at being remembered during the festive season. For the students, it was an opportunity to celebrate tradition and to learn the joy of sharing sweetness with the community.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Suchita Malakar, Principal, Witty International School, Borivali, said, “This initiative beautifully combined experiential learning with compassion. Our students didn’t just learn how to make traditional sweets, they also learned the joy of sharing and the importance of sustainability,” adding, “The initiative served as a reminder that festivals can be celebrated with greater meaning when infused with care for both the planet and the people around us. The smiles exchanged and gratitude received during the distributions made the event a memorable experience for everyone involved.” “It was incredibly touching to see young students bring such thoughtful gifts during the festival. For many of our residents, these interactions meant more than just sweets, they felt seen, remembered, and loved,” said Mahesh Choudhary, spokesperson of Aaijidevi Care Foundation. “We are grateful to Witty International School for nurturing such empathy and kindness in their students,” said the spokesperson.

The No-Fire Modak Workshop brought sustainability and compassion into Ganesh Chaturthi while giving students a hands-on learning experience. The initiative reflects Witty International School Borivali’s dedication to holistic education, where cultural traditions are celebrated with a sense of responsibility toward the community and the environment.