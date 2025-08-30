Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card Gets An Upgrade With Paytm Travel Benefits before the Holiday Season

Mumbai, 30th August 2025: Swiggy (Swiggy Ltd, NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, in partnership with HDFC Bank, today announced an exclusive new travel benefit for Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card customers – an instant 6% discount on domestic and international flight bookings and bus bookings made via Paytm Travel. This adds to the wide range of benefits enjoyed by cardholders, including generous cashback on spends both on and off the Swiggy platform.

With the festive season around the corner, travel plans are set to soar, be it Diwali reunions or leisurely escapes, both domestically and abroad. From family reunions to vacations at popular destinations, this is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, making instant savings on every trip even more rewarding. With this introduction, the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card extends its value proposition beyond everyday purchases and online shopping, offering cardholders meaningful savings on their travel plans. The benefit is exclusively available on Paytm Travel and applies across both flights and intercity bus journeys, enabling cardholders to optimize their spending on a wide range of trips.

On the launch of this new benefit, Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President – Growth, Swiggy Ltd., said, “Urban Indians are spending more on travel, one of the fastest-growing lifestyle categories. Our Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card has been loved for the rewards it offers on everyday indulgences, and extending these benefits to travel makes it even more rewarding. The offer is live for all existing and new cardholders, just in time for the holiday season.” Vikash Jalan, CEO – Paytm Travel said, “This partnership combines Paytm’s seamless travel booking experience with the benefits of the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card. Our focus is to deliver instant savings and convenience at the time of booking, ensuring greater value for customers every time they travel.”

Launched in July 2023, the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card, the card is built around rewarding everyday digital transactions with:

● 10% cashback across Swiggy – food delivery, Instamart, and Dineout.

● 5% cashback on a wide range of online spends

● 1% cashback on other eligible spends

These generous rewards translate to an annual savings of ~INR 42,000. The card also includes a free Swiggy One membership for 12 months. Select users can avail exclusive offers for a limited period on either a lifetime free card or a first-year free card. With new perks tied to travel-related spending, the card delivers even more substantial rewards, bridging everyday convenience with high-impact savings across online shopping, food, and now travel.