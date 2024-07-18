XITE Gamharia Bids Heartfelt Farewell to Graduating Class of 2024

On July 16th, XITE Gamharia bid a heartfelt farewell to its graduating students of 2024 in a ceremony filled with joy, reminiscence, and hope for the future. Held in the Xavier’s School Hall, the event marked the culmination of years of academic and personal growth for the departing students.

The evening commenced with the lighting of the lamp by Principal Dr. Fr. E A Francis, SJ, Vice Principal Dr. Fr. Mukti Clarence, SJ, and two graduate students. Dr. Fr. E A Francis, SJ praised the graduates for their resilience and achievements, stating, “This is not just a farewell, but a celebration of your journey and the bright futures that await each of you. We are proud of how far you’ve come and excited to see where you will go.”

The ceremony featured a prayer song along with an introductory speech from a student. Vice Principal Dr. Fr. Mukti Clarence, SJ highlighted memorable moments and milestones, while graduate students delivered a stirring speech, reflecting on the shared experiences and lessons learned during their time at XITE.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by various student groups, showcasing the rich talent within the college. Highlights included a moving musical performance by the college choir and an energetic dance routine by the culture club, both of which received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

In a segment dedicated to recognizing outstanding achievements, several students were honored for their academic excellence, leadership and contributions to college life. The awards were as follows:

*Sublime Influencer Award 2024*

– Male: Mukesh Kumar Mahato

– Female: Ruchi Kumari

*Best in Sports Award 2024*

– Male: Anil Jojowar

– Female: Priyanka Bankira

*Best Person in Performing Arts Award 2024*

– Male: Amrit Kumar Tiu

– Female: Shreya Raj

*Men and Women for Others Award 2024*

– Male: Melwyn David

– Female: Eshika Mishra

*Academic Excellence Award 2024*

– Male: Subham Aditya

– Female: Indu Gupta

The prestigious Student award went to Mr. & Miss XITE, Pratik Agarwal and Alison Birua, whose exemplary record and involvement in multiple activities made them standout students of XITE Gamharia.

As the celebration neared its end, graduates gathered on stage for a final group photo, symbolizing their unity and the lifelong bonds they had formed. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem followed by a DJ party and dinner.

The farewell celebration at XITE Gamharia was not only a fitting send-off for the class of 2024 but also a testament to the enduring spirit and camaraderie of its students. The event left everyone with cherished memories and a sense of optimism for the new chapters awaiting the graduates.

The organizing team included Dr. Radha Mahali, Assistant Professor Akinchan Xaxa, Assistant Professor Nidhi Kumari and Mr. Ashish Singh. Assistant Professor Amit Chaturvedi and Y. Dilip Kumar showed their full support during the execution of the event.