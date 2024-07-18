Taste of Rajasthan, Now in Chandni Chowk: Ghoomar Opens Its Doors at Omaxe Chowk

Chandni Chowk, the heart of Old Delhi and a melting pot of flavors for centuries, embraced the essence and taste of Rajasthan with the grand opening of Ghoomar, a traditional Thali restaurant, at Omaxe Chowk. Located on the 2nd floor of Dawatpur, Omaxe Chowk, Ghoomar spans an impressive 6,000 square feet and offers seating for over 150 guests, making it ideal for large gatherings.

The launch event was graced by Jatin Goel, Executive Director of Omaxe Group, who inaugurated the restaurant with a ribbon-cutting and lamp-lighting ceremony. Guests were welcomed with symbolic ‘pagdis’, transporting them to the heart of Rajasthan. The highlight of the event was Ghoomar’s signature pure vegetarian Rajasthani Thali, featuring over 24 authentic items that pay tribute to Rajasthan’s rich culinary heritage.

Jatin Goel expressed his excitement saying, “We are thrilled to bring the authentic flavors and vibrant culture of Rajasthan to Chandni Chowk with the inauguration of Ghoomar Thali Restaurant at Omaxe Chowk. Our aim is to preserve and promote these timeless traditions, creating a space where people can enjoy delicious, authentic Rajasthani cuisine while immersing themselves in the cultural essence that makes Rajasthan so special. We believe Ghoomar will not only delight taste buds but also foster a deeper appreciation for our cultural roots.”

Amidst an ambiance enriched by Rajasthani folk music and dance, guests savored the rich flavors through an unlimited thali lunch. The live performances and sarangi players added to the enchanting atmosphere, bringing the essence of Rajasthan’s cultural heritage to life.