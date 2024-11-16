Behind-the-Scenes Birthday Bash: Yuvradnyee of ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ Enjoys Special Celebration on Set

Actor Yuvradnyee, who currently portrays Urvashi in Sun Neo’s Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, recently had a heartwarming birthday celebration on the sets of the show. Despite a busy shooting schedule, Yuvradnyee was pleasantly surprised when the cast and crew organised a special celebration to make her day unforgettable.

Sharing details about the surprise, Yuvradnyee said, “The cast and crew planned a special surprise for me and made my day truly memorable. Before I arrived on set, they decorated my entire room with balloons, and I was awe-struck when I saw it. Knowing my team put in so much effort to make me feel special made me feel on top of the world. I was so happy!”

She added, “Later, before lunch, we had a cake-cutting celebration. We danced, and as I was cutting the cake, they played the song ‘Urvashi Urvashi, Take It Easy Urvashi’ because of my role in the show. It was such a fun moment that made me feel amazing! Even though I didn’t get a day off for my birthday, my Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya family ensured it was anything but boring.”