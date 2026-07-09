Dhamaal 4 Cast Brings Big-Screen Entertainment to Timezone, Creating Memorable Family Experiences

Mumbai, July 09: Reinforcing its status as a premier hub for family entertainment, Timezone India has announced a strategic partnership with T-Series for the upcoming release of Dhamaal 4. To mark the collaboration, Timezone’s Inorbit Malad venue recently played host to the film’s star cast—Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan, and Anjali Anand. The event offered an exclusive, high-energy afternoon, seamlessly blending the excitement of Bollywood with the immersive gaming experiences at Timezone.

The collaboration reflects the growing convergence of entertainment and experiential retail, where consumers increasingly seek immersive, shareable experiences beyond traditional movie promotions. By bringing the cast closer to families and young audiences in a vibrant, interactive setting, the initiative transformed a promotional appearance into a memorable brand experience. During the visit, the actors had fun moments with children participating in arcade gaming challenges, enjoying bumper car rides and interacting with fans. The experience created an atmosphere of excitement and celebration while showcasing Timezone as a destination where entertainment extends beyond the screen.

Building on the excitement, Timezone has also announced the exclusive ‘Dhamaal Challenge’ across key venues in India. Inspired by the fun-filled spirit of Dhamaal 4, the immersive campaign invites guests to step into the action by showcasing their bowling skills and competing for exciting prizes. The challenge extends the excitement of the film beyond cinemas, giving fans an opportunity to become part of the action through an engaging, interactive experience.

Speaking about the association, Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO, Timezone India, said: “At Timezone, we are constantly exploring new ways to elevate the family entertainment experience. Partnering with T-Series and a powerhouse franchise like Dhamaal 4 allows us to bring the thrill of the big screen into our venues, creating memorable, high-EQ experiences where our guests don’t just watch the action, they live it. Experiences like these reinforce Timezone’s commitment to creating destinations where entertainment is immersive, memorable and brings people together.”

As experiential entertainment continues to gain momentum across India, Timezone remains focused on creating moments that go beyond gaming, bringing together popular culture, entertainment and social experiences to deliver greater value for its guests. With a growing network of venues across the country, Timezone continues to redefine family entertainment by offering immersive gaming, bowling, bumper cars and interactive attractions that encourage families and friends to connect, celebrate and create lasting memories.