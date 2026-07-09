France Return to FIFA World No. 1 as World Cup Quarterfinals Take Shape

Vancouver, July 9 : France have reclaimed the top spot in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, overtaking defending world champions Argentina ahead of the quarterfinal stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Didier Deschamps’ side moved to the summit following an impressive unbeaten run to the last eight, replacing Argentina at the top of the rankings. Spain slipped to third, while England retained fourth position, reflecting the strong performances of the leading contenders still in the tournament.

France will next face Morocco in a highly anticipated quarterfinal after the African side continued its remarkable rise in world football. Morocco climbed to sixth in the rankings after another impressive World Cup campaign and now trails fifth-placed Brazil by a narrow margin.

Despite relinquishing the No. 1 ranking, Argentina remain unbeaten in the tournament, having won all five of their matches so far. Lionel Scaloni’s men booked their place in the quarterfinals with a dramatic comeback victory over Egypt and will now face Switzerland for a place in the semifinals.

England have strengthened their position among the world’s elite after edging co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16. The Three Lions will meet Norway in the quarterfinals, with the Scandinavian nation emerging as one of the tournament’s biggest success stories.

Norway have climbed 12 places to 19th in the latest rankings after a sensational World Cup campaign, highlighted by a shock victory over five-time champions Brazil. Inspired by striker Erling Haaland, Norway have established themselves as one of the surprise packages of the tournament.

Belgium also made gains in the rankings following a convincing Round of 16 victory over the United States and will take on Spain in another marquee quarterfinal clash.

With the race for the World Cup entering its decisive phase, the latest FIFA rankings underline the shifting balance of power in international football as the world’s top teams prepare for a series of high-stakes knockout encounters.