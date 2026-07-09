The LaLiT Resort & Spa Bekal Appoints Mr. Mithun Payankool as Resident Manager

Bekal, Kerala July 09: The LaLiT Resort & Spa Bekal has appointed Mr. Mithun Payankool as its new Resident Manager. A seasoned hospitality professional with over 17 years of experience, he brings extensive expertise in luxury hotel operations, guest experience, revenue management, and team leadership.

Prior to joining The LaLiT Resort & Spa Bekal, Mr. Payankool served as Director of Catering Sales at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. During his career, he has held key leadership roles with renowned hospitality brands including Marriott Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton, ITC Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Blu, and The LaLiT Hotels. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Hotel Management and an MBA in International Business & Marketing from Dublin Business School, Ireland.

In his new role, Mr. Payankool will oversee the resort’s day-to-day operations, with a strong focus on enhancing guest satisfaction, driving operational excellence, and strengthening team performance.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Mithun Payankool said, “I am excited to join The LaLiT Resort & Spa Bekal and look forward to working closely with the team to deliver exceptional guest experiences while further strengthening the resort’s reputation for warm hospitality, service excellence, and its distinctive identity as a premier wellness destination. I am equally committed to enhancing the essence of the Swasthya Retreat experience, offering guests a harmonious blend of holistic well-being, rejuvenation, and authentic hospitality in the tranquil surroundings of Bekal.” Vivek Shukla, CEO of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, said, “At The LaLiT , we take immense pride in nurturing talent and celebrating the return of exceptional leaders to our family. We are delighted to welcome back Mr. Mithun Payankool to The LaLiT family as the Resident Manager of The LaLiT Resort & Spa Bekal. With his extensive experience in luxury hospitality, strong operational expertise, people-centric leadership, and passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences, Mithun’s return marks an exciting new chapter for the resort. We are confident that under his leadership, The LaLiT Resort & Spa Bekal will continue to elevate its guest experiences while upholding the brand’s legacy of warm Indian hospitality, wellness, and service excellence.”

The management of The LaLiT Resort & Spa Bekal welcomed Mr. Payankool and expressed confidence that his rich industry experience, strategic vision, and guest-centric approach will contribute significantly to the resort’s continued growth and success.