Omkara Dance Festival & Parivartan-Generational Change in Dance Seminar

Manasa-Art Without Frontier premieres a unique dance festival bringing 2 dance troupes of Padmashri & Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardees from Odisha and Jharkhand, never seen in Delhi before. Conceived and curated by Guru Sharon Lowen on Friday, May 31st, 2024 and Saturday, June 1st, 2024 at India International Centre, New Delhi. Free Entry.

Seraikella Chhau by ‘Trinetra‘ Chhau Dance Centre, Seraikella, founded by Late Guru Pt. Gopal Dubey, (Padmashree & SNA Awardee) and Odissi by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra’s senior disciple, Guru Kumkum Mohanty (Padmashree & SNA Awardee) and her disciples. Additionally, Odissi performances by Guru Sharon Lowen’s Manasa-Art Without Frontiers dance troupe and that of Guru Ranjana Gauhar (Padmashree & SNA Awardee).

Performances from 6pm to 8:30pm at Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, New Delhi.

On Friday, May 31st, 2024 :

– Seraikella Chhau by ‘Trinetra’ Chhau Dance Centre, Seraikella.

– Odissi by Guru Ranjana Gauhar (Padmashree, Ehsaas Awardee & SNA Awardee) and her disciples.

On Saturday, June 1st, 2024 :

– Odissi by Guru Kumkum Mohanty (Padmashree & SNA Awardee) and her disciples

– Odissi by Manasa-Art Without Frontiers, disciples of Guru Sharon Lowen, Ehsaas Awardee.

Parivartan-Generational Change in Dance Seminar on Saturday, June 1st, 2024 from 10am to 1pm at IIC Annexe Lecture Room India International Centre, New Delhi

– Smt. Kumkum Mohanty, the legendary senior most disciple of Padmabhushan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra – personal knowledge of Odissi over the past 70 years

– Sunil Dubey, Director of Padmashri & SNA awardee, Gopal Dubey’s Trinetra Dance Centre, Seraikella.

– Navtej Johar, is an SNA awardee Bharatnatyam exponent & choreographer trained at Kalakshetra and NY University Performance Studies, current faculty at Ashoka University.

– Moderator, Guru Sharon Lowen