Ram Charan meets PM Modi, lauds PM’s vision for sports

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Charan recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared several pictures from his meeting with the PM.

The two met with regards to the Archery Premier League. PM Modi also presented a statue of a lord to the actor.

The actor penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Honoured to meet our prime minister shri @narendramodi jee on the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. PM JI’s guidance & passion for sports will help us preserve & promote the legacy of archery worldwide”.

He further mentioned, “Congratulations to all the athletes, we hope many more will join this incredible sport for better mental and physical health #ArcheryPremierLeague #ArcheryInIndia #RiseOfArchery”.

The Archery Premier League is India’s first franchise-based archery tournament, launched in 2025 by the Archery Association of India. It includes 6 teams, Prithviraaj Yodhas, Mighty Marathas, Kakatiya Knights, Rajputana Royals, Chero Archers and Chola Chiefs, each squad made up of eight archers (4 men, 4 women), including both recurve and compound specialists.

A total of 36 Indian archers and 12 international competitors were drafted into the teams. Matches are underway at the Yamuna Sports Complex with a round-robin format followed by knockouts. Rajputana Royals and Mighty Marathas are set to square off as both the teams have advanced to the season finale.

Earlier, Ram Charan attended the Ravan Dahan at Balaji Ramleela Maidan in the national capital. During the event, the actor spoke in Hindi, and recollected his portrayal of Alluri Sitaramaraju in ‘RRR’. He also expressed his gratitude to the people of north India for inviting him to the event.

He said in Hindi, “The character that I played in the movie (RRR), his name is also Ram. And what is happening today is happening because of Lord Ram. So I am very grateful to him. I have got so much love. I am from a small industry, and we have come from the south. And we have got so much love in the north. And that is only because of our movie. And your heart is so big. You have invited us so much and kept us in your heart”.

In ‘RRR’, the actor essayed the role of a police officer in British administration. His role was inspired by freedom fighters Rash Behari Bose and Alluri Sitaramaraju. The film was a massive global success, hugely praised for its action, visuals, songs, and storytelling, and it won international awards.