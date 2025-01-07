Expert Says Playing Solitaire Can Make You a Better Decision-Maker at Work

Games are designed to give us satisfying work. When we play a game, we know our decisions matter, and we have control over the outcome – and that’s precisely what solitaire does. It gives us a sense of agency and power so we can practice making decisions and see the results in a low-risk environment.

But how does playing solitaire translate to decision-making in the workplace? The game requires strategic thinking and planning ahead—skills that are essential in any business. Constantly evaluating the best move in the moment and considering the future consequences lets players develop decision-making skills.

Solitaire also provides a mental break from the stresses and demands of the workday, allowing for relaxation and improved focus. Holger Sindbæk, Founder and CEO of Online Solitaire, says, “Taking a break from work to play a game may sound like a fireable offense, but in this case, maybe managers should be praising those who use their downtime to relax and improve their on-the-clock performance.”

Here is how playing Solitaire at work (with your boss’s permission) can improve your business decision-making skills, among other skills as well.

Enhances Problem-Solving Skills

Solitaire requires you to think analytically and strategically. It’s not just about randomly moving cards around but analyzing and planning each move.

“This is used in the workplace all the time where employees need to come up with effective solutions to complex problems,” says Holger. “Playing Solitaire helps you develop this skill and think more logically and strategically in your daily work.”

Encourages Focus And Concentration

During a game, players need to remain fully engaged and focused on the task without being distracted by external factors or losing interest. This same level of intense concentration is necessary for employees when working on complex projects or tasks that require sustained mental effort.

“By regularly playing solitaire, you can train your mind to stay focused for longer periods, ultimately improving your productivity and efficiency in the workplace,” states Holger.

Improves Decision-Making Abilities

The game of Solitaire forces players to make quick decisions and assess the potential outcomes of each move. Playing helps employees develop their critical thinking skills by constantly analyzing the current state of the game, considering potential moves, and predicting the consequences of their actions.

This process of evaluating multiple options and their outcomes closely resembles the decision-making process employees often face in their work environment.

Enhances Memory Retention

Solitaire requires players to use their spatial memory, which is the ability to remember and navigate through visual and spatial information. Players must keep track of the position of each card in the deck and make decisions based on their memory of how the game has progressed so far.

“This can improve one’s ability to visualize and remember information in the workplace, which can be helpful in tasks such as planning and organizing,” says Holger.

Promotes Relaxation And Stress Relief

Playing Solitaire can be a great way to unwind and de-stress after a busy day at work. In a work environment where there may be constant demands and deadlines, employees may feel like they have little control over their tasks and schedules.

Holger adds, “When they play solitaire, people have complete control and can move at their own pace, creating a sense of accomplishment when completing a game. This can boost a player’s self-esteem and give them a sense of satisfaction, which, in turn, helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.”

Holger Sindbæk, Founder & CEO Online Solitaire Comments:

“Solitaire, while often seen as a simple game to pass the time, has been shown to have numerous benefits for employees in the workplace. Despite its simple nature, this classic card game can actually contribute to an improvement in work performance and overall well-being.

“This unique game is also a great way to promote a positive work culture. Encouraging employees to take short breaks and engage in fun and low-pressure activities can boost morale and create a more relaxed and enjoyable work environment. This can increase job satisfaction and build a stronger sense of camaraderie among colleagues.”