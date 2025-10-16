38-Year-Old Man Overcomes Polio Weakness With Cell-based Therapy

Navi Mumbai, 16th October 2025: In a remarkable story of recovery and resilience, 38-year-old Rudresh, who had long struggled with the debilitating effects of polio, has found new strength and independence after undergoing advanced regenerative therapies at StemRx Hospital & Research Center, under the care of Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of the hospital. Once facing weak leg muscles, difficulty in walking, and challenges in climbing stairs, Rudresh’s condition has shown a significant improvement, allowing him to walk with greater ease and confidence. His inspiring progress stands as a testament to medical innovation and a beacon of hope for countless others battling post-polio complications.

Rudresh, a 38-year-old from Karnataka, has been suffering from Polio since childhood, which left him with severely weakened leg muscles. Over the years, he found it increasingly difficult to walk or maintain balance for long periods. Daily activities that most people take for granted, like climbing a few steps or walking a short distance, have become major hurdles. Despite trying conventional physiotherapy and medication, his mobility remained limited, and fatigue often forced him to rely on support.

Determined to improve his quality of life, Rudresh was hospitalized, where he was evaluated by Dr. Pradeep Mahajan. After a thorough assessment, the team designed a personalized regenerative and neurorehabilitation program aimed at rebuilding his strength and improving nerve-muscle coordination.

Dr. Pradeep Mahajan said, “Rudresh underwent cellular therapy to promote tissue repair, nerve regeneration, and muscle strength restoration. Alongside this, he received neurostimulation therapy to activate dormant nerves and improve communication between the brain and muscles. To support the healing process further, he was given QEM (Quantum Energy Medicine)—a non-invasive therapy designed to accelerate cell recovery—and engaged in rehabilitation and physiotherapy sessions focused on balance training and endurance. Over the course of his treatment, Rudresh began noticing significant changes. The fatigue in his legs reduced, his stability improved, and he could now walk and climb stairs with much greater ease. Tasks that once left him exhausted became part of his normal routine again.” Dr. Pradeep Mahajan expressed that Rudresh’s recovery showcases the immense potential of regenerative medicine in neuromuscular disorders like post-polio paralysis. “Through the use of pluripotent cells, neurostimulation, and energy-based rehabilitation, we can help reawaken the body’s natural healing processes. Cases like Rudresh’s prove that with the right approach, even long-standing neurological impairments can show improvement. Rudresh’s story is a reminder that regenerative medicine can change lives, not just by treating disease, but by restoring dignity, movement, and confidence.” For Rudresh, the transformation has been both physical and emotional. Regaining mobility has given him a sense of independence and optimism he had long forgotten. “I want others like me to know, don’t give up hope,” he said with a smile. “There’s always a way forward. And the team at the hospital helped me believe that recovery is possible.”

Encouraged by his results, Rudresh is planning to return to StemRx soon to address hair-related issues, a testament to his renewed confidence and trust in the healing power of regenerative medicine.