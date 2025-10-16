ITC Mangaldeep joins Ayodhya Deepotsav with an AR-Powered Celebration Bridging Devotion and Technology

October 16, 2025: In a remarkable fusion of faith and innovation, ITC Mangaldeep, India’s leading incense brand, has announced the launch of Digital Deepotsav — an Augmented Reality (AR)-based initiative that allows devotees across the country to virtually light a Diya and participate in the iconic Ayodhya Deepotsav from wherever they are.

With this initiative, Mangaldeep continues its mission to make devotion more inclusive, accessible, and experiential, using technology as a bridge between faith and modern living. Devotees can visit ayodhyamangaldeepotsav.com to experience the AR-powered microsite, take blessings of lord Ram at Ayodhya, contribute their virtual Deepotsav, and become part of the collective glow illuminating Ayodhya this Deepotsav.

Every Diya lit virtually corresponds to an actual Diya lit in Ayodhya during Deepotsav on 19th October, making the event truly participatory in Nature.

ITC Mangaldeep targets to light a spectacular 1 lakh Diya as a part of this initiaitve, and the Diyas will be arranged in a special design formation to convey a message of enablement of faith and positivity. Adding to the sensory experience, the Mangaldeep Khushboo Path will infuse the air with divine fragrance through 25 five-foot Agarbatti sticks and 25 Maha Havan Cups, creating a spiritual ambience for visitors and devotees.

Speaking on this exciting initiative, Rohit Dogra, Divisional CEO of Matches and Agarbbati Division at ITC said, “At ITC Mangaldeep, we believe devotion is timeless, but the way we experience it can evolve with the times. With Digital Deepotsav, we are blending the sacredness of tradition with the possibilities of technology. Through AR, we’re enabling millions of devotees to light their Diyas virtually and feel connected to the spiritual energy of Ayodhya. It’s a step towards making devotion more immersive, inclusive, and relevant in today’s digital era.”

With the Digital Deepotsav, ITC Mangaldeep once again reaffirms its pioneering role in reimagining devotion, proving that faith and technology can beautifully coexist to create experiences that inspire, connect, and uplift.