Dr. Monica Kapoor Champions Women’s Empowerment Through Cosmetology Education

December 4, 2024 – Renowned celebrity cosmetologist Dr. Monica Kapoor, Director of Flawless Cosmetic Clinic and ILACAD Institute, is set to launch new batches for aspiring cosmetologists and facial aesthetics professionals this December. Driven by her vision to empower women and redefine the field of medical cosmetology, Dr. Kapoor is opening doors for individuals to embark on transformative careers in cosmetology and facial aesthetics.

With a stellar track record of training over 90% female students, Dr. Kapoor is on a mission to promote independence and create opportunities for women in the rapidly growing field of medical cosmetology. Through her ILACAD Institute, she equips students with cutting-edge knowledge and practical expertise in advanced techniques, helping them establish thriving careers in a competitive industry.

This December, the institute will host two upcoming batches:

Mumbai: December 8, 2024

Delhi: December 18, 2024

Speaking about her vision, Dr. Monica Kapoor shared, “I believe in the power of education to transform lives. Through these training programs, my goal is to empower women to become self-reliant, confident, and successful professionals. Together, we are shaping a new era in medical cosmetology and facial aesthetics.”

With her extensive experience and dedication to fostering talent, Dr. Kapoor is setting a benchmark in the field. Her courses cover state-of-the-art techniques, including facial contouring, advanced skincare, and aesthetic procedures, preparing students for dynamic and rewarding careers.

Join the Journey to Empowerment

Prospective students are encouraged to enroll early to secure their spot in these highly anticipated programs.

Together with Dr. Kapoor, the next generation of cosmetology professionals is poised to make a lasting impact on the world of beauty and aesthetics.