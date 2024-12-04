Future Leaders Shine At Yale MUN X GD Goenka Conference

New Delhi, December 04, 2024: The prominent Yale MUN X GD Goenka conference was a resounding success at the GD Goenka World School, Sohna-Gurgaon Road.

The three-day conference, held from November 29 to December 1, 2024, witnessed the convergence of young diplomats from around the country engaging in vibrant debates, thought-provoking discussions, and collaborative problem-solving. The event highlighted unwavering dedication, in-depth research, and dynamic exchanges.

”As we continue to provide our students with an environment that is safe, peaceful, disciplined, and intellectually challenging, we are committed to ensuring that every student has ample opportunity to fulfill their academic, cultural, sporting, and social potential. We firmly believe that learning is not solely about academic success but also about enabling individuals to utilize their full potential. Education is key to developing the human mind, and without it, an individual’s growth remains incomplete. This is why we strive to create an environment where every student is encouraged to grow, explore, and discover every facet of themselves. Today’s endeavor encourages global understanding. Yale MUN offers a holistic learning opportunity, and I hope all of you will make the best use of this opportunity,” said Mrs. Radhika Goenka, Executive Director of GD Goenka Group. Welcoming the gathering, Mrs. Sonali Sinha, Principal of GD Goenka World School, said, “To commemorate the milestone of 30 years of excellence of the GD Goenka Group, we partnered with Big Red Education and the Yale International Relations Association (YIRA) to present the Yale MUN X GD Goenka, an exclusive conference for the students of the GD Goenka schools across the nation. The conference reflects the ethos and philosophy of the group by providing young Goenkans with the transformative opportunity to hone their skills and become effective leaders of tomorrow.”

The conference commenced with an inspiring opening ceremony, graced by the Chief Guest, Mr. Amitabh Jhingan, Partner EY Parthenon and EY Global Education Leader.

“Many countries are now focusing inward, and nations that were once open to connections are starting to build boundaries and walls. Despite this, diplomacy and collaboration will be important and powerful topics, tools, and themes to navigate these times. Each one of you as delegates for the Yale MUN Conference has the power to shape this narrative,” said Mr. Jhingan.

The Yale MUN team, led by Secretary General Ms. Poppy Stowell-Evans, included esteemed secretariat members such as Mr. Kelton Moorman, Mr. Henry Chen, Ms. Gloria Kunnapilly, Ms. Sarvenaz Mohaghegh, Mr. Juan Carlos Gonzalez, Ms. Madelynn Huff, Ms. Ivana Ramirez, and Mr. Nick Koobatian. Their expertise and guidance were instrumental in driving the comprehensive discussions and simulations.

“Model UN offers a fantastic opportunity to learn about the world around you. Additionally, it allows you to explore who you want to become. Use this experience to understand yourself, your peers, and the global community. We have complete faith that everyone in this room can be a world leader and make a difference,” said Ms. Poppy Stowell-Evans.

The event also included the unveiling of the Goenka Buzz, the Yale MUN at GD Goenka 2024 newsletter, which beautifully captured the essence of the conference. The chairs of numerous committees, including COPUOS, CRISIS, WHO, UNCSW, IP, DISEC, UNFCCC, and UNESCO, shared their reflections, celebrating the commendable efforts of the delegates.

The closing ceremony was honoured with the presence of Mr. Prateek Kanwal, a distinguished public policy and development consultant, as the Chief Guest. His insightful address on globalisation inspired all in attendance.

”The skills and perspectives you gain here will be invaluable as you navigate the complexities of our interconnected world. Remember, the future is in your hands, and your potential to make a positive impact is limitless,” said Mr. Kanwal.

The outstanding conference concluded with the announcement of results by Ms. Poppy Stowell Evans, the esteemed Secretary-General, followed by a heartfelt vote of thanks from our MUN Coordinator, Ms. Monika Ohri. Following a series of extensive debates, the Best Big Delegation Award went to GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, while the Best Small Delegation Award was earned by GD Goenka Global School, Noida for their exceptional performance.

The GD Goenka Group extends its sincere thanks to the Management, staff, and all departments involved. Their hard work, dedication, and seamless collaboration made this event a grand success. The group also expresses heartfelt gratitude to the Yale team for their support and guidance throughout the event, as well as to the generous sponsor, Le Cordon Bleu, Gurugram.