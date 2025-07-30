First-of-its-Kind Globally: HCG Aastha Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad Delivers 13 Complex Head & Neck Surgeries in a Single Surgical Marathon

Ahmedabad, 30 July 2025– In a landmark moment for global cancer care, HCG Aastha Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad, has set an unprecedented benchmark in Head & Neck Oncology by performing 13 major composite resections—commonly known as commando surgeries—alongside 9 microvascular reconstructions, all within a single day. The magnitude of this feat lies not only in the number but in the complexity, precision, and seamless coordination it demanded across surgical and support teams.

This extraordinary accomplishment was led by Dr. Kaustubh Patel, Senior Head & Neck Surgical Oncologist along with the team of doctors that included Dr. Dushyant Mandlik, Dr. Purvi Patel, Dr. Parin Patel, Dr. Aditya Joshipura, Dr. Nitin Sharma, Dr. Harsh Vardhan Shukla, fellows, and DrNB trainees. The reconstruction team included Dr. Dhanushya Gohil, Dr. Nirmala, Dr. Gurpreet, and support from alumni Dr. Hitesh Baria and Dr. Vishal Vora. Allied Specialities Include Dr. Manish Bhatt, Dr. Kiran Patel, Dr. Kintan Sanghavi, and Team Special Thanks to Dr Mitesh Patel and Jinal Vyas. This is the first-of-its-kind globally that a single surgical unit has completed such a high volume of advanced procedures in one day at a single centre. The cases involved late-stage cancers of the oral cavity, oropharynx, and mandible, with surgeries including segmental mandibulectomies, maxillectomies, and extensive composite resections—procedures that require the removal of not just the tumour, but also surrounding affected tissues to ensure complete disease clearance.

To restore form and function post-tumour removal, nine patients underwent intricate microvascular reconstructions, where tissue was harvested from the fibula, radial forearm, or thigh and meticulously reconnected to blood vessels in the neck using high-precision techniques. These reconstructions are essential in helping patients recover not only physically but also functionally and cosmetically. Such a concentration of high-end, multidisciplinary surgical work in a single day is exceedingly rare—and stands as a testament to HCG Aastha’s unwavering pursuit of clinical excellence and innovation in cancer care.

The feat was executed across seven fully operational theatres over a span of 14 hours, and involved seamless synchronisation between surgical, microvascular, anaesthesia, nursing, and recovery teams. All 13 patients remained stable post-operatively, a testament to the comprehensive planning and strict safety protocols followed.

The feedback from the world leaders of Head and Neck Surgery was highly appreciative. Dr. Jatin Shah and Dr. Ashok Shaha, esteemed figures from the Head & Neck Services at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, USA — both long-standing mentors and guides to the team — lauded the team effort and celebrated the achievement of the world record, recognizing it as a testament to excellence, collaboration, and dedication in the field of head and neck oncology.

Mr. Sudarshan Bhamare, Chief Operating Officer – HCG Aastha Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad, while lauding the accomplishment said, “This achievement reflects the exceptional skill, planning, and teamwork that define HCG Aastha Cancer Centre. It is a proud moment not just for Ahmedabad, but for India’s cancer care ecosystem. We hope this sets a benchmark for what can be achieved with the right expertise and infrastructure—even in high-complexity, high-volume oncology settings.”

Dr. Kaustubh Patel, Senior Consultant, Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, HCG Aastha Cancer Centre, said, “The first-of-its-kind breakthrough represents not just surgical volume, but surgical quality. Each case was complex and required meticulous coordination. That we were able to deliver such outcomes safely and efficiently reflects the clinical ecosystem we have built at HCG Aastha—one that prioritises precision, teamwork, and patient-centric excellence.”

This landmark day at HCG Aastha underscores the possibility of delivering world-class outcomes through teamwork, discipline, and unwavering clinical excellence—redefining possibilities in high-volume and high-complexity oncology care.