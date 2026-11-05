Dubai-Kenya Trade Corridor: New Business Opportunities for UAE Companies in Africa

Nov 05: The growing economic relationship between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kenya is creating fresh opportunities for companies looking to expand into African markets. Stronger trade ties, infrastructure investments and improved logistics connectivity are positioning the Dubai-Kenya trade corridor as an important channel for business expansion across East Africa.

Kenya offers UAE companies access to a growing domestic market as well as connections to neighbouring economies. Dubai, meanwhile, brings established strengths in international trade, logistics, financial services and global distribution. Together, these advantages could support commercial partnerships across agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare and technology.

Two developments underline the growing importance of this relationship: the signing of the UAE-Kenya Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on 14 January 2025 and the investment agreement for the proposed Mombasa Industrial Park, signed on 8 September 2026. Both point towards a partnership increasingly focused on trade, investment and industrial development.

UAE-Kenya CEPA Creates a Framework for Deeper Trade

A major milestone in bilateral relations came on 14 January 2025, when the UAE and Kenya signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Abu Dhabi. The signing was witnessed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kenyan President William Ruto.

The agreement marked the UAE’s first CEPA with a mainland African country. It is designed to improve market access, reduce trade barriers, simplify customs procedures and encourage investment. Its scope also extends to services, digital trade, technology and cooperation in areas that can strengthen regional value chains.

The commercial relationship already has a substantial foundation. According to Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bilateral trade reached KSh445 billion in 2023, with the UAE ranking among Kenya’s leading trading partners. UAE non-oil trade with Kenya also reached US$3.1 billion in the first nine months of 2024, representing a 29.1% increase compared with the same period in 2023.

The next step is effective implementation of the agreement. In February 2026, Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that both countries had reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the CEPA and its implementation. Businesses should therefore check the latest customs procedures, product-specific tariff provisions and applicable rules of origin before relying on any preferential trade benefits.

For UAE exporters, the agreement offers a stronger framework for exploring opportunities in food products, machinery, chemicals, consumer goods and professional services. Kenyan businesses could also benefit from improved access to the UAE’s distribution networks and international markets.

Dubai’s Logistics Infrastructure Strengthens Access to East Africa

Dubai’s logistics network gives UAE businesses an established platform for reaching international markets. Jebel Ali Port, Dubai International Airport and the wider logistics ecosystem connect companies with major commercial destinations across Asia, Europe and Africa.

Kenya provides an important link on the East African side. The Port of Mombasa is a major entry point for goods destined for Kenya and neighbouring land-linked markets. Its road, rail and regional distribution connections make it relevant to companies looking to serve customers beyond the country’s borders.

This creates opportunities for freight operators, shipping companies, customs specialists, warehouse providers and supply chain technology businesses. UAE-based companies can coordinate procurement, financing and international distribution from Dubai while developing local partnerships and delivery networks in Kenya.

The commercial opportunity is not limited to moving cargo. Businesses that can provide integrated services such as warehousing, inventory management, cold-chain logistics, customs support and last-mile distribution could address practical requirements for manufacturers, retailers and agricultural exporters.

Mombasa Industrial Park Agreement Opens a New Investment Avenue

A significant development in UAE-Kenya economic cooperation came on 8 September 2026, when Dubai-based DP World and Kenya-based GulfCap Africa signed the shareholders’ and related investment agreements for the proposed Mombasa Industrial Park in Nairobi. The signing took place in the presence of Kenyan President William Ruto.

The project is planned as a 222-hectare Special Economic Zone, with an initial development phase covering 40 hectares. According to DP World, more than 60 local and international companies have expressed interest in the zone, which is expected to support more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs when fully developed.

The industrial park is intended to attract foreign investment, expand Kenya’s manufacturing capacity and connect local businesses with regional and international supply chains. Its location in Mombasa is commercially significant because it brings industrial development closer to the country’s principal seaport and associated logistics infrastructure.

For UAE companies, the project could create opportunities in factory development, industrial equipment, engineering, warehousing, freight services, packaging and supply chain management. Manufacturers may also explore establishing facilities or partnerships within the zone, subject to its operating framework and investment requirements.

The development is particularly relevant to companies that want to combine production and distribution rather than simply export finished products into Kenya. It could provide a base for serving domestic customers and exploring wider regional markets as the industrial ecosystem takes shape.

Agriculture and Food Processing Offer Scope for UAE Businesses

Agriculture is an important part of Kenya’s economy and export profile. The country produces tea, coffee, fresh vegetables, flowers, avocados, mangoes and other horticultural products that serve international markets.

The UAE, which relies significantly on imported food, offers an important potential destination for Kenyan agricultural produce. Dubai’s food distribution networks, wholesale markets, retail businesses and re-export infrastructure can help connect Kenyan suppliers with buyers across the Gulf and other markets.

The opportunity extends beyond sourcing and trading raw produce. Investment in food processing, packaging, refrigeration, cold storage, quality testing and agricultural technology could help improve product value and strengthen supply chains.

UAE businesses can consider partnerships with Kenyan farms, exporters and food processors. They could also explore investment in facilities that support sorting, processing and packaging closer to production centres. Such arrangements may help reduce post-harvest losses while creating more consistent supplies for international buyers.

For Kenyan producers, access to UAE distribution channels could provide opportunities to expand their customer base. For UAE investors, the sector offers scope to participate in a supply chain that connects agricultural production with international demand.

Manufacturing and Construction Could Benefit from Industrial Expansion

Kenya’s industrial development ambitions and demand for infrastructure are creating opportunities for international companies with experience in construction, engineering, building materials and manufacturing.

The Mombasa Industrial Park adds a practical dimension to this opportunity. As the project progresses, demand could emerge for factory construction, industrial equipment, power systems, safety solutions, material handling, maintenance and specialised logistics services.

UAE companies with experience in industrial parks, commercial property, infrastructure development and project management could explore partnerships with Kenyan developers and businesses. Suppliers of cement, steel, electrical systems, prefabricated structures and industrial machinery may also find opportunities linked to new investment.

However, companies should assess local procurement requirements, project timelines, licensing conditions and financing arrangements before committing resources. Working with established Kenyan partners can help businesses understand market requirements and build stronger commercial relationships.

Renewable Energy Creates Opportunities for Technology Partnerships

Reliable and affordable energy is essential for industrial growth. Kenya has developed renewable energy capacity across geothermal, wind and solar power, creating opportunities for companies involved in energy infrastructure and technology.

UAE businesses with expertise in renewable energy development, project financing, battery storage, power management and energy-efficient infrastructure could explore partnerships in the Kenyan market.

Commercial and industrial solar installations may be relevant for factories, warehouses, retail facilities and agricultural processing units. Energy storage and efficient power systems could also help businesses manage operating costs and improve reliability.

The expansion of industrial activity around Mombasa makes energy infrastructure particularly relevant. As manufacturing facilities and logistics operations develop, demand for dependable power solutions and energy management services could increase.

Healthcare and Digital Services Expand the Partnership

Healthcare and technology offer additional areas for cooperation between the two markets.

Kenya’s demand for medical infrastructure, diagnostic equipment, pharmaceutical distribution and specialised healthcare services could create opportunities for UAE-based healthcare groups and medical technology providers. Potential areas include hospital partnerships, medical equipment supply, healthcare logistics and digital health services.

Technology businesses can also explore opportunities across financial technology, digital payments, cybersecurity, enterprise software, e-commerce and business process services. Kenya has an established technology ecosystem, while Dubai provides access to international investors, business networks and regional customers.

Partnerships that combine local expertise with international technology and investment could help companies develop services suited to East African businesses and consumers.

Kenya Offers a Platform for Wider East African Expansion

Kenya’s commercial position makes it relevant to companies looking beyond a single national market. Its connections with neighbouring countries and participation in regional trade frameworks provide access to wider East African commercial networks.

For UAE businesses, a Kenyan presence could serve as a starting point for exploring opportunities in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and other regional markets. The proposed Mombasa Industrial Park could further strengthen this proposition by bringing manufacturing, logistics and export-related activities closer together.

However, regional expansion requires more than geographical access. Companies need to understand different customs procedures, regulatory requirements, tax arrangements, product standards and consumer preferences. A distribution model that works in Kenya may need adjustments before it can be extended to another country.

Businesses should therefore approach Kenya as a potential regional operating base, supported by local market research, reliable distribution partners and a clear understanding of cross-border trade rules.

What UAE Companies Should Consider Before Entering Kenya

The opportunities are significant, but successful market entry will depend on careful planning. Companies should evaluate demand, competition, operating costs, regulatory requirements, taxation and currency exposure before making investment decisions.

A few practical considerations are particularly important:

Local partnerships: Work with established distributors, suppliers, service providers or joint-venture partners who understand the Kenyan market.

Work with established distributors, suppliers, service providers or joint-venture partners who understand the Kenyan market. Trade compliance: Review customs documentation, product standards, certification requirements and applicable CEPA provisions.

Review customs documentation, product standards, certification requirements and applicable CEPA provisions. Investment planning: Assess licensing, land arrangements, taxation, financing and the regulatory framework governing industrial and commercial operations.

Assess licensing, land arrangements, taxation, financing and the regulatory framework governing industrial and commercial operations. Supply chain strategy: Compare port access, warehousing, inland transport and distribution costs before selecting an operating location.

Compare port access, warehousing, inland transport and distribution costs before selecting an operating location. Regional expansion: Evaluate the requirements of neighbouring markets separately rather than assuming that one market-entry arrangement will apply across East Africa.

A phased approach can help companies test demand, establish commercial relationships and identify viable investment opportunities before expanding their operations.

Dubai-Kenya Trade Corridor: The Road Ahead

The UAE-Kenya relationship is developing beyond conventional import and export activity. The CEPA signed on 14 January 2025 established a framework for deeper economic cooperation, while the Mombasa Industrial Park agreements signed on 8 September 2026 demonstrate growing interest in manufacturing, infrastructure and long-term investment.

Together, these developments point to opportunities across logistics, agriculture, food processing, construction, renewable energy, healthcare and technology. They also create scope for businesses to participate in regional supply chains rather than treating Kenya solely as an end market.

For UAE companies seeking to diversify their international operations, Kenya offers a combination of commercial demand, strategic location and expanding industrial ambitions. Those able to combine Dubai’s global connectivity with local partnerships and a clear understanding of market conditions could find new avenues for sustainable growth.

The Dubai-Kenya trade corridor is therefore evolving into more than a route for moving goods. It has the potential to become a platform for investment, industrial cooperation and wider business expansion across East Africa.