Trend Fusion India 2026 Marks Grand Launch in Hyderabad with a Glamorous Celebration

Hyderabad, November 5, 2026: Trend Fusion India 2026, a multi-category fashion and talent platform presented by Iconic Multimedia, celebrated its official launch party on November 1, 2026, at Macaw by Stories, Hyderabad, bringing together personalities from the fashion, entertainment, business and media industries.

The exclusive evening showcased the vision of Trend Fusion India as a platform dedicated to discovering emerging talent, celebrating individuality and creating opportunities for aspiring models, young performers and fitness enthusiasts across India.

The launch featured the unveiling of promotional posters representing five major championship categories: Mr. TFI, Miss TFI, Mrs. TFI, TFI Junior and TFI Best Physique. The occasion marked another milestone in the journey towards the much-anticipated Trend Fusion India 2026 Grand Finale.

Distinguished Guests Add Glamour to the Celebration

The event welcomed an impressive gathering of special guests and distinguished personalities, including:

– Seema Khan – model and actor

– Kajal Baraik – Miss Universe Andaman

– Sejal Mandavia – Model & Actor

– Laxmi – Model

– Shazia Bakal – Socialite, Entrepreneur & Lifestyle Influencer

– Mohsin Ahmed – Owner, Manha Construction

– Namita Prasad – Ms India Telangana Runner-Up, Socialite & Corporate Lawyer

– V V V Prasad – Teluginti Mithai

– Omer Habeeb -National stock Exchange india , Investor

– zainab faiz – celebrity makeup artist

The presence of these guests added elegance and industry representation to the evening, reflecting the growing network of personalities associated with Trend Fusion India.

The gathering also provided an opportunity for models, influencers, entrepreneurs and creative professionals to connect and celebrate the emerging fashion and talent community.

Hyderabad Auditions Announced for November 29, 2026

One of the major highlights of the launch celebration was the announcement of the next Hyderabad auditions, scheduled for Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Aspiring participants will have the opportunity to compete across five categories, including Mr. TFI, Miss TFI, Mrs. TFI, TFI Junior and Best Physique.

Trend Fusion India aims to provide participants with opportunities for professional portfolio development, grooming, ramp-walk training, media exposure and recognition through its championship platform.

The upcoming auditions will serve as an important stage in identifying talented individuals who aspire to represent themselves at the Trend Fusion India Grand Finale, scheduled for December 27, 2026, in Hyderabad.

A Vision Beyond Conventional Beauty Pageants

Unlike traditional fashion competitions, Trend Fusion India seeks to bring multiple talent categories together under one platform, encouraging confidence, creativity, discipline, individuality and personal achievement.

Through its multi-city vision, the initiative aims to connect aspiring talent with fashion professionals, industry personalities, media platforms and potential brand collaborations.

The organizers envision Trend Fusion India as a national platform where talent receives recognition and meaningful opportunities for growth.



Media and Industry Collaboration

These associations form part of the platform’s broader strategy to build visibility and recognition for emerging talent.

The Journey Towards the Grand Finale

With the successful launch celebration setting the stage for its next phase, Trend Fusion India 2026 is now preparing for the November 29 Hyderabad auditions and the Grand Finale on December 27.

The initiative promises to bring together fashion, talent, confidence and culture while providing aspiring participants with a platform to pursue their ambitions.

Event: Trend Fusion India 2026 Launch Party

Organized by: Iconic Multimedia

Launch Date: November 1, 2026

Venue: Macaw by Stories, Hyderabad

Upcoming Auditions: November 29, 2026

Grand Finale: December 27, 2026

Official Website: www.trendfusionindia.com

Contact: +91 98765 43210

Trend Fusion India 2026 — Fashion. Talent. Culture. Beyond Borders.