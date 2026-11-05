BookMyCaravan Builds India’s First End-to-End Caravan Travel Platform, Covering Rentals, Sales, Custom Builds and Campsites Across 20+ Cities

For the first time in India, travellers can book a verified caravan, buy or sell one, get a custom caravan built and reserve campsites through a single online platform. BookMyCaravan lists 60+ caravans across 20+ cities and has completed 100+ journeys.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, November 2026: Caravan travel is one of the fastest-growing ways Indians are choosing to see their own country, yet until recently there was no single place to find a caravan, compare it, book it with confidence, or go on to own one. BookMyCaravan, headquartered in Ahmedabad, was built to close that gap. It is the first platform in India to bring caravan rentals, caravan sales, custom builds and campsite stays together on one nationwide online platform, rather than as four separate markets. Its partner fleets are based in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Assam, with service in more than 20 cities across western, northern, southern and northeastern India.

The platform today lists more than 60 verified caravans from partner fleets across the country and has served over 100 customers, from multi-generational families on pilgrimage routes to groups of friends taking caravans into Spiti and Ladakh, along the Konkan coast and across the Western Ghats. Every booking runs through a single caravan booking flow on bookmycaravan.in, where travellers pick a city, a caravan class and a date, and the BookMyCaravan team handles the rest.

Why BookMyCaravan exists

India has thousands of kilometres of road worth travelling slowly, but the caravan segment grew up fragmented. Individual owners operated in isolation, pricing was opaque, quality varied from one vehicle to the next, and there was no shared standard for what a traveller should expect. Overnight halts depended on who the owner happened to know.

BookMyCaravan set out to make caravan travel as straightforward as booking a hotel. Each caravan on the platform is inspected and verified before listing. Travel is chauffeur-driven, so guests can relax in a private cabin with berths to rest in and an onboard washroom, rather than spending long highway hours upright in a car seat. Night halts at campsites, resorts and permitted parking are arranged as part of the booking. The result is a private, luxury way to travel at your own pace, with the journey itself as the experience.

One platform for the full caravan journey

What makes BookMyCaravan different is not that it offers four services, but that it is the only place in India where all four sit on one online platform, with one team and one standard behind them:

Rent: Chauffeur-driven caravans and motorhomes in 20+ cities, from compact units for couples to 12-seater motorhomes for large groups of family or friends, on routes from city breaks to Himalayan expeditions.

Buy and sell: A verified marketplace for new and pre-owned caravans, with owner details and pricing protected behind a simple verification step.

Build: Custom caravan builds for individuals and fleet owners who want a vehicle designed around how they travel.

Camp: A growing network of campsite partners that gives caravan travellers planned, safe places to halt for the night.

For caravan owners, the platform has become a steady source of business. Partner fleets that once relied on word of mouth now receive regular bookings through BookMyCaravan, with the platform managing enquiries, confirmations and customer support.

A category being built in real time

“Caravan travel in India has never lacked demand. What it lacked was structure,” said the BookMyCaravan founding team. “We started with rentals because that is where most people first experience a caravan. But a traveller who falls in love with the journey eventually wants to own one, build one, or simply know where they can park it safely. We wanted to be the platform that answers all of those questions, so that the category can grow the way it has elsewhere in the world.”

The team added that the company’s priority over the next year is depth rather than breadth: growing the verified fleet in the cities it already serves, expanding the campsite network along India’s most-travelled corridors, and raising the standard for what a caravan holiday in India looks like.

Who it is for

BookMyCaravan serves anyone for whom the road is the point of the trip: families who want a comfortable, private alternative to trains and flights, pilgrims on long routes such as Hyderabad to Tirupati, groups of friends heading to Spiti, Ladakh or Goa, travellers exploring the Northeast from Guwahati, and owners and fleet operators who want to buy or build a caravan of their own. Pets are welcome on most caravans in the fleet.

About BookMyCaravan

BookMyCaravan (bookmycaravan.in) is India’s first nationwide online platform that brings caravan rentals, caravan sales, custom builds and campsite stays together in one place. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, it offers chauffeur-driven caravan and motorhome rentals, a verified marketplace for buying and selling caravans, custom caravan builds and a network of campsite partners, with partner fleets across western, northern, southern and northeastern India and service in more than 20 cities. Launched in 2026, BookMyCaravan is building the infrastructure for caravan travel in India.

Media contact:

https://www.bookmycaravan.in

info@bookmycaravan.in |

+91 96876 80400