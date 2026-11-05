From Sangli to Paris Fashion Week 2026: Rucha Attal Takes Her Small-Town Journey to the International Runway

Sangli [India], November 5: From the streets of Sangli in Maharashtra to the glamorous runways of Paris Fashion Week 2026, Rucha Attal is steadily making her mark in the international fashion industry. Her journey from a small-town background to an international fashion platform reflects her determination, confidence and passion for fashion, modelling and entrepreneurship.

Rucha Attal is an Indian model, beauty pageant winner and entrepreneur who gained recognition after securing the 3rd Runner-Up position at The International Glamour Project (TIGP) Miss India 2025, Season 4. Representing Maharashtra at the national-level pageant, she achieved third place at the grand finale, marking an important milestone in her modelling career.

Taking her journey beyond national platforms, Rucha stepped onto the international fashion stage by walking at Paris Fashion Week 2026 as an international runway model. Her participation marks a significant achievement, particularly for an emerging talent from Sangli, and highlights her growing presence in the global fashion industry.

Alongside modelling, Rucha has also established herself as an entrepreneur. She is the Founder and CEO of Riona by Rucha, an initiative focused on fashion scouting, pageant training and model development. Through the platform, she aims to identify emerging talent and provide aspiring models with opportunities to develop their confidence, personality and runway skills.

Her entrepreneurial journey also includes the Riona Power Walk Bootcamp, which focuses on runway training and model development. Her academy is associated with fashion platforms such as Pune Fashion Week and international talent-scouting opportunities, including the Asia Model Festival.

Adding another milestone to her pageantry journey, Rucha was invited to join the esteemed jury panel for Mr & Miss Grand Global Man & Women, Miss & Mrs Sangli and the TIGP Season 5 Grand Finale in October 2026. This opportunity reflects her transition from a pageant contestant to a professional contributing to the evaluation and development of emerging talent.

Academically, Rucha holds a degree in Interior and Landscape Design, bringing a creative design background to her work in fashion and entrepreneurship.

From winning a national beauty pageant title to walking on an international runway in Paris and building her own fashion-focused venture, Rucha Attal’s journey represents the growing aspirations of talent emerging from smaller cities in India. Her story from Sangli to Paris Fashion Week is an example of how ambition, dedication and the courage to pursue opportunities beyond familiar boundaries can open doors to the global stage.