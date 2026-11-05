Singapore’s Electric Vehicle Market: How Changes to COE Regulations Could Reshape the Automotive Industry

Singapore’s electric vehicle (EV) industry is approaching a significant turning point as proposed changes to the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system could transform vehicle pricing, reshape competition and create new growth opportunities across the automotive sector. The proposed merger of passenger car COE Categories A and B, alongside a new rebate-and-surcharge structure based on vehicle value, could influence how manufacturers price their models, how dealerships manage inventory and how consumers approach car ownership.

For businesses, the proposed reforms represent more than a regulatory adjustment. They could trigger a broader shift in Singapore’s automotive market, affecting vehicle distribution, financing, second-hand sales, servicing and electric mobility infrastructure. As EV adoption grows and competition intensifies, companies will need to reconsider their business models to remain competitive in a market where affordability and total ownership costs increasingly influence purchasing decisions.

COE Reforms Could Change the Economics of Car Ownership

Singapore’s existing COE framework separates passenger cars into Categories A and B, largely based on engine capacity and power output. However, technological developments in electric vehicles have gradually challenged this classification.

Some EV manufacturers have used software-based power restrictions to make certain models eligible for Category A, even when their underlying performance capabilities are considerably higher. This has narrowed the distinction between the two categories and created pricing pressures within the COE market.

The proposed merger would bring both categories into a single passenger car bidding system. To maintain affordability for mainstream buyers while differentiating premium vehicles, the proposed structure would introduce rebates and surcharges linked to a vehicle’s Open Market Value (OMV).

Under the proposal, lower-value vehicles could receive rebates of up to S$15,000, while higher-value models could face surcharges of a similar amount. The resulting difference could reach S$30,000, potentially influencing the competitive position of different vehicle segments.

The public consultation has concluded, with a majority of respondents supporting the rebate-and-surcharge approach. A five-band structure received the strongest support among the proposed options. However, the government is still evaluating the feedback, with findings and recommendations expected in the first half of 2027.

For automotive businesses, this creates an opportunity to prepare for a potentially different pricing environment before the final framework is introduced.

Affordable EVs Could Gain a Stronger Competitive Advantage

One of the most significant business implications could emerge in the affordable electric vehicle segment.

If lower-value vehicles receive larger COE rebates, manufacturers and distributors could gain greater flexibility in positioning competitively priced models. This may help attract consumers who are interested in switching to electric mobility but remain concerned about the high upfront cost of purchasing a car in Singapore.

Automakers may increasingly prioritise battery efficiency, practical driving range, vehicle reliability and cost-effective technology rather than focusing exclusively on high-performance specifications.

This could also encourage manufacturers to introduce more models designed specifically for urban commuters and smaller households.

For distributors, the opportunity lies in identifying customer segments that are more sensitive to ownership costs. Companies that offer competitive financing, transparent pricing and attractive after-sales packages could strengthen their market position.

However, the actual commercial benefit will depend on the final rebate structure, COE premiums and the availability of other EV incentives.

Automotive Dealerships May Need to Rethink Their Business Models

The proposed changes could create considerable pressure on Singapore’s car dealership industry. A revised COE structure may change the relationship between new-car prices and second-hand vehicle valuations, forcing retailers to reassess their pricing strategies.

If rebates reduce the effective purchase cost of selected new vehicles, dealerships could face greater competition in the pre-owned market. Customers who previously considered buying relatively new second-hand cars may prefer purchasing brand-new models if the price difference becomes smaller.

This could affect trade-in values, resale margins and inventory turnover.

Dealers holding vehicles purchased at higher market prices may also face difficulties if market valuations adjust following the introduction of the new system. Businesses with large inventories could experience pressure on working capital and profitability.

To manage these challenges, dealerships may need to adopt more flexible inventory strategies, improve demand forecasting and focus on faster stock rotation.

There could also be opportunities for businesses that provide vehicle financing, leasing and subscription-based ownership models. As purchasing costs remain a major consideration, flexible ownership arrangements could appeal to consumers who want access to newer vehicles without committing to substantial upfront expenditure.

The Used-Car and Pre-Owned EV Market Faces a New Test

Singapore’s second-hand automotive market could experience significant changes as buyers and sellers adjust to the proposed COE structure.

For pre-owned EVs, resale values will increasingly depend on factors beyond the original purchase price and remaining COE period. Battery condition, driving range, charging compatibility, maintenance history and software capabilities could become important considerations for prospective buyers.

This presents an opportunity for specialised businesses offering EV battery diagnostics, vehicle inspections and certification services.

Used-car dealerships could also strengthen their operations by providing more detailed vehicle histories and battery-health assessments. Greater transparency may help address consumer concerns about purchasing second-hand electric vehicles.

However, businesses that fail to account for changing vehicle valuations could face depreciation risks and weaker margins. Developing accurate pricing models and improving inventory management will therefore become increasingly important.

New Revenue Opportunities in EV Servicing and Charging Infrastructure

The impact of COE reforms could extend well beyond vehicle manufacturers and dealerships. As electric mobility becomes more established, businesses supporting the wider EV ecosystem could benefit from changing consumer and commercial requirements.

Charging infrastructure is one area with considerable growth potential. More EV owners will require convenient and reliable charging facilities at residential developments, workplaces, shopping centres and commercial properties.

This creates opportunities for charging network operators, property developers, equipment suppliers and businesses offering installation and maintenance services.

The servicing market could also evolve. Electric vehicles generally require different maintenance expertise from conventional petrol and diesel cars. Businesses investing in specialised technicians, battery diagnostics, electrical systems and EV repair facilities could develop new revenue streams.

Fleet operators may offer another growth opportunity. Delivery companies, corporate transport providers and businesses managing commercial vehicle fleets could increasingly explore electric vehicles to manage operating expenses and support sustainability objectives.

Companies that combine charging solutions, fleet management technology and vehicle maintenance services could establish stronger positions in this developing market.

Manufacturers Face Greater Pressure to Compete on Value

The proposed COE reforms could also influence how international automakers approach Singapore.

Manufacturers may need to reconsider their product portfolios, particularly if the revised structure creates greater price differences between mass-market and premium vehicles.

Brands competing in the affordable segment could focus on cost-efficient battery technology, practical vehicle design and accessible financing. Premium manufacturers, meanwhile, may need to demonstrate why their higher-value vehicles justify additional ownership costs.

This could increase competition around technology, driving experience, vehicle safety, battery warranties and customer service.

Distributors may also need to develop more targeted marketing strategies instead of relying primarily on performance specifications or brand reputation.

For smaller automotive businesses, the changing environment could create opportunities to specialise in EV accessories, charging equipment, battery maintenance and vehicle technology solutions rather than competing directly with established manufacturers.

EV Incentives and Ownership Costs Will Remain Important

The proposed COE changes are not designed as an EV-exclusive incentive programme. Electric vehicles will continue to be supported through applicable measures such as the Vehicular Emissions Scheme and other available early-adoption incentives.

Consequently, the affordability of an electric car will depend on several factors, including its OMV, COE premium, available rebates, vehicle price and operating expenses.

For businesses, this makes transparent cost communication increasingly important. Dealerships and vehicle distributors will need to help customers understand the financial implications of purchasing an EV, including charging expenses, insurance, servicing, depreciation and resale value.

Companies that provide a complete ownership proposition rather than simply selling vehicles could gain a competitive advantage.

A New Competitive Landscape for Singapore’s Automotive Industry

Singapore’s proposed COE reforms could become an important catalyst for change across the country’s automotive ecosystem. Although the final policy framework is still under consideration, the potential impact on vehicle pricing, dealership profitability, used-car valuations and EV-related services makes early preparation important for businesses.

The biggest opportunities may emerge for companies that can adapt quickly to changing customer expectations. Manufacturers will need to balance technology with affordability, dealerships must manage inventory more carefully, and service providers can explore new revenue opportunities through charging infrastructure, battery diagnostics and specialised maintenance.

Ultimately, the future of Singapore’s EV market will depend not only on how many electric cars enter the roads but also on how effectively businesses build a sustainable ecosystem around them. Companies that prioritise competitive pricing, operational efficiency and long-term customer relationships will be better positioned to turn regulatory changes into lasting business growth.