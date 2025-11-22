IIRSI 2025 Begins with Strong Participation of 700+ Eye-Care Experts From 25 countries

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Intraocular Implant & Refractive Society of India (IIRSI) inaugurated its prestigious Annual Conference—IIRSI 2025—at the Yashobhoomi International Convention Centre (YICC), Dwarka, with an impressive gathering of over 700 delegates from over 25 countries. The remarkable turnout on the opening day reflects the growing importance of India as a global hub for advancements in cataract, refractive, corneal and implant surgery.

The two-day conference, themed “Hindsight. Insight. Foresight.”, was formally inaugurated by Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Cabinet Minister, who praised IIRSI’s vision and its consistent contribution to elevating ophthalmic standards in the country. The event brings together more than 700 national and international speakers, senior surgeons, young ophthalmologists, fellows, researchers, and leading industry partners—making it one of the largest scientific gatherings in Indian ophthalmology this year.

Highlighting the vision of the event, Dr. (Prof.) Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman, Scientific Committee, IIRSI, said, “IIRSI has always been about scientific excellence and meaningful learning. This year, the overwhelming participation on day one reinforces our commitment to empowering ophthalmologists with the most advanced techniques and technologies. Our goal is to ensure that every delegate returns with practical insights they can apply immediately in their clinical practice.” Dr. Amar Agarwal, Secretary General – IIRSI said “IIRSI 2025 represents the collective strength and scientific spirit of the ophthalmic community. The opening day has set a remarkable benchmark for collaborative learning, innovation and clinical excellence. Our aim has always been to create a platform where surgeons can access the latest surgical techniques, technological advancements and evidence-based insights.” Expressing enthusiasm on the successful start, Dr. Ritika Sachdev, Organising Secretary, IIRSI, said, “We designed IIRSI 2025 as an immersive, interactive learning experience, and the vibrant opening day has exceeded our expectations. The engagement, enthusiasm and scientific curiosity of delegates truly reflect the spirit of IIRSI.”

The opening day also saw strong participation from young ophthalmologists, who engaged actively in hands-on skill transfer labs and one-on-one learning modules. Industry partners showcased cutting-edge lasers, diagnostics, surgical platforms and advanced IOL technologies, giving delegates a close look at the latest innovations reshaping global eye care.

With over 700 delegates marking a remarkable beginning, IIRSI 2025 is set for two days of high-impact scientific exchange, innovation, collaboration and future-ready learning.