Indorama, Techno India Dama Hospital & Mission Smile Join Hands to offer Free Cleft Surgeries in West Bengal

Kolkata, 30th August, 2025: Indorama, a leading manufacturer of phosphatic and urea fertilisers in India in collaboration with Mission Smile an FCRA registered medical charity conducted a comprehensive Cleft Surgical Camp at Techno India Dama Hospital, which provided free cleft surgeries to children and young adults from West Bengal. The five-day camp was held between 22nd August, 2025 to 26th August, 2025.

The announcement of this noble initiative was made in the presence of Mrs. Jayshree Verma, Trustee Mission Smile, Dr. Rashmi Taneja, Founder Trustee Mission Smile, Dr. Hiteshwar Sarma, Director GC4 Centre of Mission Smile Guwahati, Mr. Jayanto Narayan Choudhary-IPS, Co-Chairman Mission Smile, Dr. Tarun Sahni-Co Chairman Mission Smile, Prof. Dr Shripada Mehandale, FMD Mission Smile, Prof. Manoshi Roy Chowdhury, Co-Chairperson Techno India Group, Dr Rizwan Sadique, Consultant Mission Smile, Dr. Saurav Ghosh, Medical Director, Techno India DAMA Hospital, Mr. Conrad G Dennis, CEO Mission Smile, Mr. Sourabh Bhattacharya, AVP HR Indorama, Mrs. Mona Sarkar, CEO Admin & Medical of TIDH & an eminent Plastic Surgeon India, Dr. Manish Mukul Ghosh Surgical Team Leader Mission Team.

“We organise the voluntary Cleft Surgery Camp at Techno India Hospitals’ campus on regular intervals. It is a humanistic initiative from the expert medical team of our healthcare unit which not only includes one of the finest Plastic Surgeon of India, Dr. Manish Mukul Ghosh but also several other eminent personalities of Mission Smile and Indorama came from Delhi, Bangalore, Singapore and Abu Dhabi. We try as far as possible to expand our outreach towards the underprivileged section of the society for the sake of their welfare and the life which they also deserve. The young adults are also a part of the target patients which the team screens and operates as per the requirement for transforming the defect which they are born with. This contributes in a paramount amount in boosting their confidence and is a support for their parents as well. In the 4th edition of the voluntary Cleft Surgery camp we have screened more than 2300 children and young adults of Bengal. The response was overwhelming and we are privileged to be a part of such a distinguished initiative,” said Prof. Manoshi Roy Chowdhury, Co-Chairperson Techno India Group. “Over the last two years in partnership with Mission Smile, we have successfully operated on more than 250 patients, with 76% being children and 24% young adults. A testament to our commitment to transforming young lives through timely medical intervention. This time, screened around 2300 patients and we performed safe and successful surgeries. Our team remained dedicated to ensure each patient receives the best possible care and outcomes”, said Dr Sourav Ghosh, Medical Director, Techno India DAMA Hospital. “From August 22–25, 2025, Mission Smile restored a brighter future to more than 50 children born with cleft deformities. This is thanks to the magnanimous support of the Indorama India Private Limited and our steadfast partner, Techno India DAMA Hospital & Medical Centre. I am thrilled to announce that Mission Smile has just completed a historical Millstone of 50,000 safe surgeries last Month, we remain committed to transforming lives and spreading smiles around the world”, Said Mr Conrad Dennis, CEO-Mission Smile

This is the first Time that Indorama India Private Limited has joined hands with Mission Smile to transform Clefts to Smiles and contributed financially to provide 50 children and young adults of West Bengal mostly from East and West Medinipur, Hoogly, Kolkata and nearby district of Haldia Factory.

Overall 50100+ free cleft surgeries have been conducted by Mission Smile and 75000+ medical evaluation across India since its inception. 480 patients received free surgeries through Mission Smile last year and overall 8700+ in West Bengal.