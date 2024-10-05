Karnataka Government Launches Landmark Initiative to Eliminate Cervical Cancer

The Government of Karnataka’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, in partnership with the Karnataka chapter of ECHO India, OBGYNs, and several non-governmental organizations, has officially launched ‘Accelerating Cervical Cancer Elimination – CCE: The Karnataka Movement’. This initiative aims to significantly reduce cervical cancer incidence through vaccination, screening, and preventive care, positioning Karnataka as a model state in the fight against this disease.

Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, inaugurated the launch event on Thursday 3.10.2024 at Vikas Soudha in Bengaluru. The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding access to cervical cancer prevention and treatment in his keynote address. “Our government is dedicated to making cervical cancer prevention, screening, and treatment accessible to every woman, ensuring early detection and timely intervention to save lives,” he stated.

Dignitaries and Thought Leaders Unite for a Common Cause

The event brought together prominent figures in the healthcare community, including:

Dr. Hema Divakar, FIGO Division Director, Well Woman Healthcare, and former FOGSI President

Dr. Alexander Thomas, Founder & Patron, AHPI

Dr. Vishal Rao, Chief of Head & Neck Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru

Dr. H. Sudarshan, Trustee, ECHO India

In her address, Dr. Hema Divakar emphasized the need for collective action. “While national efforts are underway, Karnataka must take the lead in driving awareness and implementing vaccination and screening strategies in alignment with the WHO’s 90-70-90 strategy. We aim to set a precedent for other states to follow by fostering partnerships at both the state and global levels.”

Dr. Vishal Rao echoed this sentiment, highlighting that adherence to WHO guidelines will be critical in ensuring the initiative’s effectiveness. “We are committed to following the WHO’s directives closely to maximize the impact and reach of the Karnataka Movement,” he said. Dr. H. Sudarshan, a renowned social entrepreneur, urged the government to prioritize the immunization of young girls. “While we have made great strides in screening and building capacity for cervical cancer prevention, we must now focus on ensuring that young girls are vaccinated, securing a healthier future for the community.”

Leveraging Technology and Training to Drive Success