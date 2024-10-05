Titan launches Stellar 2.0 ahead of festive season: Explore the unexplored

Mumbai, 5th Oct 2024: Titan Watches, India’s leading watch brand, launched its highly anticipated Stellar 2.0 collection for the upcoming festive season. Building on the remarkable success of last year’s cosmic-inspired timepieces, Stellar 2.0 takes horological artistry to new frontiers, offering a mesmerizing journey through the cosmos. Inspired by the celestial canvas, this new collection reminisces humanity’s enduring fascination with the sky, capturing the beauty of celestial wonders through intricate designs and innovative materials.

Featuring 13 exquisite timepieces, the collection sets new benchmarks in Indian watchmaking with its focus on three key features: movements, materials, and functionality. Titan’s exclusive in-house automatic movements, including open heart, multi-function, sun-moon, and moon-phase powers the complexities of the functions while offering unparalleled precision. The innovative integration of rare earth materials- Kambaba Jasper, Aventurine, Tiger Eye, and the ancient Muonionalusta meteorite elevates the wrist to realm of celestial splendor, making each watch a spectacular journey through the cosmos. In terms of functionality, the collection features captivating intricacies such as Moon-Phase indicators and Sun-Moon displays, artfully portraying the evolving phases of the moon and the magical inter-play of light between day and night.

Speaking at the launch of the collection, CK Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company Limited, said “Over the years, Titan has embarked on a remarkable journey defined by premiumization, innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Stellar 2.0 embodies Titan’s evolution and unwavering dedication to horological excellence. With this collection, we sought to create unique timepieces using rare earth materials, alongside our in-house movements, including the first-ever multifunction calibre, which intends to set new benchmarks in Indian watchmaking. It also reflects our deep understanding of the discerning premium consumer who seeks not just functionality but also an elevated sense of style and novelty in their timepieces. The collection reaffirms our commitment to unparalleled quality and visionary design, drawing from the celestial wonders that inspire us to consistently, push the boundaries of watchmaking and elevate Indian horology to new horizons on the world stage.”

Stellar 2.0 explores the enchanting world of the unexplored through three distinct series- Caelum inspired by the radiant patterns of the sky as seen from Earth highlights dynamic beauty of the ever-changing celestial canvas. Luna draws inspiration from lunar and planetary surfaces, featuring dials crafted in materials like Aventurine that mirrors the star lit sky and Kabamba Jasper reminiscent of galactic formations. The pinnacle of the collection, Astra, is crafted with original 120,000-year-old Muonionalusta meteorite, embodying the cosmic lifecycle of meteorites and stars.

Titan Stellar 2.0 has also unveiled three limited edition masterpieces that are sure to delight, both watch enthusiasts and collectors.

· The crown jewel of the collection, Titan Astra Meteorite Automatic is a true celestial marvel. This watch incorporates a dial made from a 120,000-year-old Muonionalusta meteorite, bringing a tangible piece of the cosmos to your wrist. The dial features unique Widmanstätten patterns that provides a glimpse into cosmic evolution, making each watch truly one-of-a-kind. An open-heart window showcases the Titan in-house automatic movement, while hands filled with lume ensure both clarity and brilliance. Encased in sapphire crystal and adorned with a plated crown is finished with a premium croco leather strap, seamlessly blending celestial allure with refined elegance.

· The Titan Caelum Tiger Eye Automatic showcases nature’s artistry with its multilayered dial crafted from natural rare earth Tiger Eye stone. this variant is limited to 500 pieces. It showcases a rich, golden-brown colorway with and embodies the dynamic interplay of light and shadow found in celestial phenomena. Its lume hands ensure brilliant visibility, while the knurled enamel crown adds a touch of tactile sophistication. Protected by sapphire glass and enhanced with luxurious croco leather straps, this square timepiece harmonizes natural elegance with meticulous craftsmanship.

· Completing the trio is the Titan Caelum Multifunction Automatic watch, crafted with grade 5 titanium, showcasing Titan’s first-ever in-house automatic multifunction movement. The beautifully decorated sun-moon and date disc adds an extra layer of celestial wonder and is limited to 500 pieces. the luminous hands and sectoral lume indices, symphonically blending style and functionality making it a true collector’s item.