KIMS Hospitals Strengthens Bengaluru’s Healthcare Landscape, Launches Institute of Advanced Neurosciences

Bengaluru, May 3, 2026: KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Electronic City, Bengaluru, today inaugurated the “Institute of Advanced Neurosciences”, a dedicated Centre of Excellence offering comprehensive care across epilepsy, cerebrovascular disorders, neurointerventional, skull base, and spine surgery.

The institute was inaugurated in the presence of Prof. Jawahar Doreswamy, Chancellor, PES University; Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals; Dr. Nitish Shetty, Managing Director, KIMS Hospitals, Bengaluru; Dr. R. Chinnadurai, Regional Medical Director and Chief of Adult Medical Intensive Care & Emergency Services, KIMS Hospitals, Bengaluru; Dr. B. Ravi Mohan Rao, Director & Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City; Dr. Sujit Kumar, Director & Senior Consultant – Neurology, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City; Dr. Dinesh Nayak S, Senior Consultant & Associate Director – Neurology & Epilepsy, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, and leading experts in the field of neurosciences.

The newly launched centre brings together advanced infrastructure and multidisciplinary expertise, featuring facilities such as neuro rehabilitation, neuro cath lab, EEG and ENMG labs, video EEG labs, a virtual reality neurosurgery lab, and state-of-the-art neurosurgery operating theatres.

With the launch of the Institute of Advanced Neurosciences, KIMS Hospitals reaffirms its dedication to the delivery of world-class healthcare while tackling the growing prevalence of neurological diseases through innovation, expertise, and compassionate care.