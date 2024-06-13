Renowned cancer specialists join HCMCT Manipal Hospital to strengthen the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center

Dwarka, 13th June 2024: HCMCT Manipal Hospital, a premier medical facility in Dwarka, proudly welcomes new cancer specialists dedicated to providing advanced treatment to the residents of Dwarka and surrounding areas. The esteemed doctors will further enhance their medical expertise, delivering superior healthcare to patients fighting against cancer.

Dr. Mridul Malhotra, a leading medical oncologist with more than 13 years of experience, is well-known for his focus on personalized medicine. He is an expert in genomic testing and molecular profiling to tailor treatment plans, enhance success rates, and minimize side effects. Dr. Malhotra’s comprehensive approach includes collaboration with a multidisciplinary team and a commitment to evidence-based medicine. With extensive experience in managing various solid tumors like head and neck cancers, thoracic cancers, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, and more. He stands at the forefront of precision oncology, immunotherapy, and patient advocacy, making a significant impact on improving cancer care and outcomes.

Dr. Divya Sehra is a highly skilled gynecologic oncologist with over 12 years of clinical experience. Specializing in the treatment of ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancers, she excels at performing radical hysterectomy and is adept at robotic surgeries using the Da Vinci-Xi platform. Her expertise extends to complex procedures such as cytoreductive surgeries with HIPEC for ovarian and peritoneal cancers, intestinal resection anastomosis, and urinary diversions.

Dr. Abhinav Narwariya has joined the team as a medical oncologist with 8 years of experience in providing compassionate and comprehensive care to cancer patients. His expertise lies in treating diverse cancers such as breast, lung, gastrointestinal, gynecological, head and neck, genito-urinary, bone, and soft tissue sarcomas, including hereditary cancers. He is committed to staying at the forefront of advancements in cancer treatment modalities and specializes in precision treatments such as chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, and immunotherapy.

Speaking on the joining of the doctor, Viji Varghese, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, said, “We are delighted to welcome our team of medical experts in oncology. They bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in oncology, specializing in precision treatments and comprehensive care for various cancers. Their dedication to advancing cancer treatment and their compassionate approach to patient care aligns perfectly with our hospital’s mission. We are confident that their contributions will significantly strengthen our position as a leading healthcare institution in Delhi.”