Front End spearheads the historic air taxi trial in Mecca

The successful demonstration paves the way for future implementation of smart mobility solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Middle East, 12 June 2024: Front End, a leader in integrating advanced technology across sectors, is proud to announce that the company enabled a successful demonstration of the first unmanned air taxi trial in Mecca, supported by its partner, EHang, the world’s leading urban air mobility (UAM) technology platform company.

Front End’s commitment to bringing the latest technology to the Kingdom along with EHang’s guidance in the adoption of urban air mobility, together with the leadership of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Ministry of Hajj, the Ministry of Interior, marked a pivotal step towards a faster, more efficient, and sustainable Hajj. This collaboration unlocked a truly innovative solution, showcasing the remarkable potential of government-private partnerships to drive advancements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of GACA said: “The trial marks a major advancement in integrating Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) solutions into Saudi Arabia’s aviation landscape. We are committed to the highest safety standards and seamless integration into existing air traffic systems. This trial acts as a proof of concept for multiple use cases and contributes to various AAM roadmap initiatives. We appreciate the instrumental support of Front End and EHang to mark this historic milestone for Saudi Arabia.“

The annual Hajj pilgrimage, a monumental gathering of diverse nationalities, presents unique logistical challenges. This innovative demonstration aims to streamline transportation during this sacred event, by efficiently moving pilgrims faster between key locations, ensuring a smoother and safer Hajj experience.

Commenting on the demonstration, Mr. Majid Alghaslan, Chairman and CEO of Front End Limited Company, said: “Front End is at the forefront of this trailblazing trial, paving the way to a new era in smart mobility solutions, potentially revolutionizing Hajj transportation. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, our purpose is to foster a ‘Connected Kingdom,’ serving as a gateway for our partners to access growth opportunities in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. This achievement stands as a testament to the power of government-private partnerships in accelerating new technology adoption. Partnering with EHang made this pioneering solution a reality.“

Conducted in a low-risk area within protected airspace, the trial will help assist authorities in setting the right regulatory environment for the deployment of eVTOL aircraft which will redefine the Hajj experience by enhancing mobility, reducing congestion, and promoting sustainability.

“These eco-friendly marvels offer a cost-effective solution for urban transportation, tackling congestion while aligning perfectly with the Kingdom’s goals for a sustainable future. This advancement underscores Front End’s dedication to national progress and its commitment to shaping a greener, more efficient tomorrow in mobility”, Majid added.

Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of EHang, stated, “This debut flight of the EH216-S pilotless eVTOL in Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone in EHang’s ongoing internationalization and an important step forward in propelling global advanced UAM reform, showcasing the potential of our pilotless eVTOL products and solutions for widespread adoption in the Middle Eastern market. Looking ahead, with the strong support of GACA and in partnership with Front End, we will work together to establish a benchmark for regular AAM operations in Saudi Arabia, driving progress in both regional and global AAM markets.”