SBICAPS and Habitat for Humanity India refurbish public health centres in Palghar, Maharashtra

Mumbai,2nd December 2023: Habitat for Humanity India, the leading housing non-profit organisation, in partnership with SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAPS) – India’s leading investment bank – is proud to announce the successful completion and handover of four refurbished healthcare centres in Dahanu block of Palghar district, Maharashtra. The healthcare centres were handed over to the district medical authorities on 1 st December 2023 in the presence of Shri Rajay Sinha – Managing Director and CEO, SBICAPS; Mr. Shesh Ram Verma – President and Chief Operating Officer, SBICAPS; Mr. Krishnan Kutty – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, SBICAPS; Mr. Roshan Negi – Head, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBICAPS; Dr Vijay Thakkar – Medical Officer, Malwada Primary Health Centre; Dr Mahendra Navare – Medical Officer, Dabhadi Dispensary; and Dr Nitin Gosavi, Medical Officer, Chalani Dispensary. They were joined by the local community and Habitat India’s programmes team.

The project involved repairing and refurbishing the Primary Health Centre of Malwada, the sub-centre of Ranshet, and the dispensaries of Dabhadi and Chalani. These centres will serve over 71,000 individuals and provide essential healthcare services to the local community. The repair and refurbishment work included external and internal plastering, painting, improved sanitation units as well as overall plumbing, roofing, and electrical work.

Commenting on the partnership, James Samuel, National Director (Interim), Habitat for Humanity India said, “We are excited to partner with SBI Capital Markets to build improved healthcare centres in Palghar. The refurbished infrastructure will help the medical team perform their duties in healthier working conditions and will enable them to provide their services to low-income families in the region efficiently. Habitat for Humanity India is committed to put people at the centre of its work.”

SBICAPS has been supporting several social initiatives across healthcare, education, environment, poverty alleviation, child development, vocational training and women empowerment, actively pursuing and endorsing community improvement efforts in varying capacities, across India under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. Over the past few years, the ‘upgradation of primary healthcare facilities’ has been one of the flagship initiatives under SBICAPS’ CSR programme, considering the impact of the COVID pandemic. The Company has been working towards making basic healthcare facilities accessible to all, allocating a substantial amount of CSR funds to this initiative and over the past 3 years, it has supported 15 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) and 1 Community Healthcare centre across various districts of Maharashtra, in its bid to strengthen the primary health care system and addresses the health and well-being of all sections of society.