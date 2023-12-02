Rhythm Kumarakom Welcomes Shaji Nair as General Manager

Kerala, 02nd December 2023: Rhythm Kumarakom, the epitome of luxury in the heart of Kerala’s backwaters, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Shaji Nair as its new General Manager. With a prolific career spanning over 30 years in the dynamic realms of Hospitality, Operation Management, Business Development Planning, Service Delivery, and Client Management, Mr. Nair brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to his role.

Before joining Rhythm Kumarakom, Mr. Nair served in significant leadership positions with the City Seasons Group of Hotels in the UAE and Oman, leaving an indelible mark on the hospitality industry in emerging provinces.

In his role as General Manager at Rhythm Kumarakom, Mr. Shaji Nair will play a pivotal role in overseeing all operational and decision-making activities. His dynamic and result-oriented approach aligns seamlessly with Rhythm Kumarakom’s commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences.

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining Rhythm Kumarakom, Mr. Shaji Nair stated, “I am honored to be a part of the Rhythm family and contribute to the legacy of excellence that the brand embodies. Rhythm Kumarakom is an unparalleled destination, and I am eager to lead and collaborate with the exceptional team to elevate our offerings further. Together, we aim to create memorable experiences for our guests and foster the growth of this esteemed establishment.”

Rhythm Kumarakom extends a warm welcome to Mr. Shaji Nair and looks forward to achieving new heights of success under his astute leadership.